Draw soft enough for the Italian teams involved in the round of 16 Europa League. In the second European cup the Juventusfresh from passing through the playoffs where Nantes crashed, will face the Germans of Freiburg. The Roma instead he will deal with the Real society. Freiburg are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, while Real Sociedad are third in the Liga. In Conference Leaguedove Fiorentina e Lazio were in the second tier, the purples have drawn the Turks of Sivasspor and Lazio theThe Alkmaar.

The complete picture of the Europa League

Juventus-Freiburg

Union Berlino-Union Saint Gilloise

Rome-Royal Society

Seville-Fenerbahce

Bayer Leverkusen-Ferencvaros

Sporting-Arsenal

Manchester United-Betis

Shakhtar Feyenoord

The complete picture of the Conference League

Fiorentina-Sivasspor

Lazio-Alkmaar

Aek Larnaca-West Ham

Basilea-Slovak Bratislava

Sheriff-Nice

Gent-Basaksehir

Anderlecht-Villareal

Lech Poznan-Djurgarden