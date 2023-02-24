Draw soft enough for the Italian teams involved in the round of 16 Europa League. In the second European cup the Juventusfresh from passing through the playoffs where Nantes crashed, will face the Germans of Freiburg. The Roma instead he will deal with the Real society. Freiburg are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, while Real Sociedad are third in the Liga. In Conference Leaguedove Fiorentina e Lazio were in the second tier, the purples have drawn the Turks of Sivasspor and Lazio theThe Alkmaar.
The complete picture of the Europa League
Juventus-Freiburg
Union Berlino-Union Saint Gilloise
Rome-Royal Society
Seville-Fenerbahce
Bayer Leverkusen-Ferencvaros
Sporting-Arsenal
Manchester United-Betis
Shakhtar Feyenoord
The complete picture of the Conference League
Fiorentina-Sivasspor
Lazio-Alkmaar
Aek Larnaca-West Ham
Basilea-Slovak Bratislava
Sheriff-Nice
Gent-Basaksehir
Anderlecht-Villareal
Lech Poznan-Djurgarden
