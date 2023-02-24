Home Sports Europa League and Conference League draws, Juventus with Freiburg and Roma-Real Sociedad. Fiorentina with Sivasspor, Lazio-Az Alkmaar
Sports

Europa League and Conference League draws, Juventus with Freiburg and Roma-Real Sociedad. Fiorentina with Sivasspor, Lazio-Az Alkmaar

by admin
Europa League and Conference League draws, Juventus with Freiburg and Roma-Real Sociedad. Fiorentina with Sivasspor, Lazio-Az Alkmaar

Draw soft enough for the Italian teams involved in the round of 16 Europa League. In the second European cup the Juventusfresh from passing through the playoffs where Nantes crashed, will face the Germans of Freiburg. The Roma instead he will deal with the Real society. Freiburg are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, while Real Sociedad are third in the Liga. In Conference Leaguedove Fiorentina e Lazio were in the second tier, the purples have drawn the Turks of Sivasspor and Lazio theThe Alkmaar.

The complete picture of the Europa League
Juventus-Freiburg
Union Berlino-Union Saint Gilloise
Rome-Royal Society
Seville-Fenerbahce
Bayer Leverkusen-Ferencvaros
Sporting-Arsenal
Manchester United-Betis
Shakhtar Feyenoord

The complete picture of the Conference League
Fiorentina-Sivasspor
Lazio-Alkmaar
Aek Larnaca-West Ham
Basilea-Slovak Bratislava
Sheriff-Nice
Gent-Basaksehir
Anderlecht-Villareal
Lech Poznan-Djurgarden

Previous Article

Do you remember… Geronimo ‘Patrulla’ Barbadillo, the all-dribbling Peruvian who drove Avellino crazy (and all the Serie A defenses)

See also  Fat Tiger 27+7 James quasi-triple-double, the Lakers beat the Pelicans in overtime – yqqlm

You may also like

F1: George Russell not expecting Mercedes to win...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it is ‘clear...

Europa Conference League last-16 draw: West Ham to...

Six Nations 2023: Italy v Ireland match preview,...

Mike Blair: Edinburgh head coach to step down...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Di Maria to scream but without Champions… Big-Rom...

Hail Di Maria, Juve goes. Rome, beautiful in...

Europa League draws: Juve and Roma smile

The presence of Russian athletes in the competitions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy