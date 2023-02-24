NATO rejects the points plan presented by China to try to end hostilities in Ukraine. Beijing, says the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance in Tallinn Jens Stoltenberg at the press conference, “he presented some points”, but “China does not have much credibility, because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine and they also signed, days before the invasion, an agreement between the President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin on a limitless alliance” between China and Russia.

“What we see now in Ukraine – continues Stoltenberg – is that President Putin is not preparing” for peace, “but for the exact opposite: for more war, for new offensives”. The secretary concludes: “Some are concerned that our support for Ukraine risks triggering an escalation. But there are no risk-free options.”