Holy Week, also known as Semana Mayor, is an eight-day period that begins on Palm Sunday and ends on Easter Sunday, the last week of Lent.

The most important days are the Paschal Triduum, that is, the set of three days in which the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

These are Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Resurrection Sunday and in this 2023 these days are celebrated on April 6, 7, 8 and 9, respectively.

In view of this significant season, the Cali Security Council, led by the mayor, Jorge Iván Ospina, presented the progress that its three undersecretaries and the Management Support Unit have coordinated to provide security guarantees to all citizens during the Week Elderly.

The Border Committee of the Undersecretary of Access to Justice Services will be attentive to the events that usually occur at Easter, such as the illegal occupation of properties or invasions and other illegal activities that affect the life and heritage of the people of Cali.

The national model of surveillance by quadrants will be providing support in the different religious activities, as well as in places of tourist interest, in order to avoid thefts and other situations that generate insecurity for visitors and inhabitants of Cali during the Greater Week.

“The staff of our offices will be available in various places where crowds are commonly generated by religious activities, as well as at the points of entry and exit from the city.

Likewise, the Family Police Stations, the Houses of Justice and the corregidurías will be active during these days of recess”, said Guillermo Londoño, Undersecretary of Security Policy.

Data:

1. The Ministry of Security and Justice will be in charge of making all the closure to prevent entry to the monument of Christ the King due to the construction process that is being carried out in this sector.

2. The Metropolitan Police, the Army and other agencies of the Mayor’s Office coordinated special devices to safely control the ascent to Cerro de las Tres Cruces, which will only be done along the route that begins in the Chipichape sector.

3. Access to Cerro de las Tres Cruces through Normandy and Bataclán will be restricted.

Comments