Learn and Play in sign language: The New Content Proposal for Children – news

Toy singing reaches children with hearing disabilities with its fun music.

Toy Cantando, the most important children’s record label in Colombia, with one of the most influential YouTube channels in Latin America, which already has 28 million subscribers and 16 billion views, will have music in sign language to bring joy of his songs to all the children. In addition, it wants to generate inclusive content that sparks interest in sign language for any family with young children.

Thanks to the ‘Toy Cantando’ record label, there is no longer any reason why children with hearing disabilities cannot enjoy the most popular children’s musical hits such as: La Vaca Lola, Sol Solecito, El Pájaro Carpintero, among others, and characters as fun as ‘La Vaca Lola’ singing for them.

From now on and every eight days, Toy Cantando will release a video in sign language on its YouTube channel, where a deaf person will be the protagonist and responsible for making, dancing, having fun and playing with all the children.

This children’s content producer is always looking for innovative and creative initiatives that can reach the largest number of children, so the hearing-impaired community is no exception.

Therefore, Toy Cantando, in an alliance with the National Federation of the Deaf of Colombia (Fenascol), developed a project that seeks to create musical content in sign language, to make it accessible to all children with or without hearing disabilities.

Some of the musical hits of Toy Cantando and its most important children’s artist, La Vaca Lola, were performed to ensure that deaf children of all ages can also learn by dancing and playing.

The purpose of this project is to show that disability knows no limits and that all children can dance and enjoy music in different ways.

Toy Cantando as manager of La Vaca Lola who, without a doubt, has positioned herself as the most important children’s artist of the moment and an unforgettable character, not only in the minds of parents and adults who grew up with her music, but also captivating daily. to boys and girls through their videos on YouTube, they want all children to be able to enjoy fun and musical content taking into account their diversities.

For this reason, for the first time you will be able to enjoy the most important song for children, La Vaca Lola, with more than 3 billion views in sign language.

Toy Cantando was born in 2004 with the mission of strengthening all musical and literary manifestations aimed at children; with the philosophy of entertaining, educating and above all, developing principles and values ​​that contribute to forming an increasingly better society.

In addition, he has a repertoire that includes more than 1,000 children’s songs and thanks to this work he has been awarded a Latin Grammy. He has also received various recognitions such as gold and platinum records for his sales in musical formats, as well as diamond, gold and silver buttons for his YouTube channel.

