A survey recently carried out by Fenalco Risaralda showed that 70% of the Pereirans consulted cooked at home for Christmas Eve, that is, December 24, 42% ate suckling pig and tamales, while 27% preferred cold meats and sausages.

Gifts

Spending on the celebration, including food and gifts, exceeded $500,000 according to 43% of those consulted, 28% spent more or less $300,000, 12% $200,000 and 17% less than 200,000.

The gifts that were given between family and friends, 27% were clothing and footwear, 16% toys, 14% technology, 10% chocolates, liquors, anchetas and trips and 8% sports items.

Cash was the most used means of payment, as confirmed by Victoria Eugenia Echeverri, executive director of the union in the department.