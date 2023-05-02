Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements丨Firm beliefs, keep in mind the mission, work hard and build new achievements——China-managed enterprises carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 1 Topic: Be firm in your beliefs, keep in mind your mission, work hard and make new achievements——China-managed enterprises carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Since the educational work conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics was held, the centrally managed enterprises have conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, conscientiously organized the implementation, carefully planned and promoted, and effectively transformed the learning results into pioneering work. Progressive drive and results.

Strengthen the theoretical arm in an all-round way, and unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense the heart and forge the soul. The Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the Aviation Industry Corporation, the Ordnance Industry Corporation, and the China Electronics Technology Group immediately mobilized and deployed, and put strengthening theoretical armament as the top priority. The secretary made an important exposition that in sharing and exchanging ideas, he can learn deep standpoints, viewpoints and methods, understand principles, principles and philosophies, strengthen beliefs, beliefs and confidence, and promote thematic education to go deep and solid.

In the themed education, China-managed enterprises are conducting investigations and research, using the party’s innovative theory to study new situations, solve new problems, and summarize new experiences.

China Rongtong and Sinopec earnestly formulate investigation and research plans, take in-depth thematic education as an important opportunity to improve the level of investigation and decision-making, clarify the research topics, and do a good job in the transformation of investigation and research results to ensure that thematic education can solve major problems, promote major work, and form Significant results have been achieved. The National Pipeline Network Group, China Southern Power Grid Corporation, and China Datang focused on energy security, green and low-carbon, transformation and development, and independent innovation to promote integrated research and integrated solutions to test the results of thematic education with new results in promoting high-quality development.

Find deficiencies, find gaps, and clarify directions. State Power Investment Corporation and China National Energy Group have highlighted the leading significance of theme education for the development of central work, and used learning to promote work in ensuring energy supply and doing practical things to solve people’s concerns. China Unicom and China Star Network adhere to the combination of problem-oriented and goal-oriented, benchmarking against the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, finding deficiencies and filling gaps in thematic education, transforming the enthusiasm for entrepreneurship into the ability to overcome difficulties, and promoting enterprise development Form new vitality.

Work hard to promote high-quality development and achieve new results. Dongfeng Corporation, SINOMACH, and Dongfang Electric Corporation firmly grasped the opportunity to further deepen the theme education, insisted on using learning to promote performance, and achieved results through practice, so as to further deepen and implement the theme education. Baowu Group and Chinalco Group have thoroughly implemented the Party Central Committee’s deployment requirements for thematic education, and focused on issues such as technological innovation, resource protection, and material supply to check for weaknesses and make good use of thematic education results.

AVIC Group and China Southern Airlines Group took the theme education as an opportunity to practice their purpose to benefit the people, and conducted in-depth front-line research on improving service quality and promoting digital transformation to enhance consumers’ sense of gain; COFCO and General Technology Group worked hard in theme education Investigate the facts, come up with practical measures, solve problems, aim at the problems of party building, enterprise development and employees’ urgent difficulties and worries, and plan practical measures to promote the high-quality development of enterprises together with the majority of cadres and employees.

Consolidate leadership responsibilities, strengthen supervision and guidance, and promote the continuous deepening of theme education. China Grain Reserves and SDIC focus on how the group company should be solid, how all party members should be solid, and how to implement key measures, strengthen organizational leadership, compact work responsibilities, strengthen the construction of leading institutions for theme education in their units, and promote high-quality implementation of theme education; China Resources, COMAC held the theme education mobilization and deployment meeting at the first time, clarified the key work arrangement of theme education, made high-level planning, and advanced with high standards, so as to ensure that theme education went deep and practical, and achieved effective implementation.