[Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements]Transforming learning results into powerful measures to boost high-quality development- News- Hunan Online

Provincial leaders participated in the opening ceremony of the theme education reading class of relevant units

Transform learning outcomes into powerful measures to boost high-quality development

Huasheng Online, April 25th (all-media reporter Zhou Zhiheng) Recently, the Provincial Higher People’s Court, the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee, and the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee respectively held education reading classes on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era . Provincial leaders Sui Zhongcheng, Wei Jianfeng, Yang Haodong, Provincial Higher People’s Court Party Secretary and President Zhu Yu participated in the opening ceremony of the reading class of relevant units.

Sui Zhongcheng pointed out at the opening ceremony of the provincial united front system theme education special reading class that the province’s united front system should take the “five studies and two aids” activities as a specific starting point for carrying out theme education. It is necessary to highlight the “five studies”, that is, learning Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, learning the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions on Hunan work, learning the theory and policy of the United Front, and learning the history of the United Front and fine traditions. Adhere to learning from the original, learn from the above, learn with questions, and conduct in-depth research to solve the problems of “what to learn” and “how to learn”. It is necessary to work hard to build a soul with learning, increase wisdom with learning, promote morality with learning, and promote performance with learning, so as to learn firm belief, expert skills, good style and responsibility, and solve the problem of “what effect does learning have?” It is necessary to highlight the “two aids”, focus on key tasks such as the “Ten Practical Things” for economic development, and the “Three Together” actions of democratic parties and non-party personages, and transform the learning results into boosting the high-quality development of the United Front Work and helping modernization A powerful measure for the construction of a new Hunan.

Wei Jianfeng emphasized at the opening ceremony of the theme education reading class of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee that it is necessary to fully and accurately grasp the main content of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law and the overall national security concept, and learn to understand thoroughly. Work hard to achieve mastery, comprehensive understanding, and overall grasp. It is necessary to fully grasp the world outlook, methodology, and standpoints and methods throughout this important thought, and work hard to make good use of it and use it flexibly to better guide and promote political and legal work. It is necessary to fully implement the requirements of practice, resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Hunan’s work and political and legal work, resolutely implement the party’s absolute leadership over political and legal work, and work hard to undertake political and legal missions, strive to promote the modernization of political and legal work, and strive to achieve the “three highs” Four new” beautiful blueprint, and contribute to the comprehensive construction of a new socialist modernized Hunan.

At the opening ceremony of the theme education reading class of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, Yang Haodong focused on “how to understand, grasp, study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era from the perspective of framework system, major contributions, theoretical characteristics, practical propaganda and ideological work, and methodology. I shared my own thinking and experience in five aspects including “Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics”. He emphasized that the province’s propaganda and ideological front must earnestly study and deeply understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches on thematic education, and in accordance with the deployment requirements of the central and provincial party committees, effectively enhance the ideological, political, and action awareness of carrying out thematic education, so as to Carrying out this theme education is an opportunity to really study the theory and arm the mind, and continue to make new contributions to turning the blueprint of “three highs and four new” into a beautiful reality.

Zhu Yu emphasized at the opening ceremony of the provincial court theme education reading class that we must always adhere to the absolute leadership of the party, unswervingly follow the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, fully realize the organic unity of the “three effects” of judicial handling, and general secretary Xi Jinping The beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new” drawn for Hunan has become a “construction drawing” and “real scene drawing” for Hunan courts to perform their duties. We must firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, and turn Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics into a powerful ideological weapon for transforming the subjective world and the objective world, and transform it into promoting the work of the courts in the province. A powerful force for modernization.

(Participating reporter: Tang Yaxin, Wang Weiwei, Gong Baiwei, Yang Jiajun)