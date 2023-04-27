Learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements 丨 Concentrating on casting the soul to build a solid foundation and work hard to promote development——All departments and units carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 26th Topic: Concentrate on casting the soul, build a solid foundation and take responsibility to promote development – all departments and units carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era

Xinhua News Agency reporter

After the convening of the educational work conference on the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, all departments and units firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and The Party Central Committee deploys, carefully organizes and implements, systematically plans and promotes, and promotes the solid development and deepening of thematic education.

The Central Cyberspace Administration immediately held a mobilization and deployment meeting, established a leading group and an office, and set up a roving steering group to strengthen guidance on thematic education. At the same time, reading classes are held to study the party’s innovative theory in depth by means of individual self-study, group discussions, and centralized exchanges. The Central Military-Civilian Integration Office formulates study plans and research arrangements for the theoretical study center group, organizes party members and cadres to study relevant bibliographies, and conducts theoretical study seminars. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the Central Committee formulates the theme education implementation plan, combines learning and research, checks and reforms, and studies, researches, inspects, and rectifies while promoting various tasks in a solid, orderly and integrated manner.

Combined with the main responsibility and main business of the work, all departments and units have worked hard to build their souls, increase their intelligence, use their learning to uphold their morale, and use their learning to promote their performance.

The party members and cadres of the Organization Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs followed up and studied in a timely manner, and carefully studied the study materials around comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country. The Ministry of Commerce combined important content related to commercial work, listed 11 key learning topics for in-depth discussions, and continuously strengthened the political awareness, ideological awareness, and action awareness of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs focused on the 12 aspects of the research content specified by the Party Central Committee, and adopted the method of leading the team by the leaders of the department and the “four non-two straight” methods to carry out research in local areas.

The Emergency Management Department closely integrates with the actual situation of emergency management, with high standards and strict requirements to focus on thematic education, and deepens theoretical study through various forms such as organizing reading classes, reading required readings, and special study seminars. The People’s Bank of China clarified five specific tasks including implementing a prudent monetary policy accurately and forcefully, and steadily promoting institutional reforms, and took the new results of promoting high-quality development and improving people’s quality of life as the standard for testing thematic education. The National Audit Office closely combines the main responsibilities and main business of audit work, focusing on the study of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on finance, investment, social security, enterprises and other fields, highlighting the understanding and mastery of implementing new development concepts, building a new development pattern, and promoting high-quality development. Find directions, find answers, and find methods in the party’s innovation theory.

Highlight problem orientation, and strive to transform learning outcomes into practical results in promoting high-quality development.

While carrying out in-depth study, the General Administration of Customs conducts a comprehensive review of problems and a large-scale investigation of difficult problems, throughout the investigation and research, highlighting “deep, practical, detailed, accurate, and effective”, making the investigation and research process a transition from theoretical learning to practical application. process. The State Administration of Taxation has carried out the “double conversion and double experience” activity where government officials go to the front line to experience the work of grassroots cadres, and taxpayers go to the masses to experience tax handling and payment, transforming the research process into a process of solving problems, improving work, and making innovations and breakthroughs. The State Letters and Calls Bureau adheres to the combination of learning and practice, and concentrates on assigning urgent and anxious issues that the masses have expressed strongly, and further does a good job in clarifying doubts, supervising and supervising handling, and responding to return visits, and constantly improving the long-term mechanism for addressing the interests of the masses.

Thematic education and key work tasks are organically integrated and promoted in an overall manner, and all departments and units effectively transform the learning results into vivid practices for doing their jobs well and promoting career development.

The China Federation of Literary and Art Circles has strengthened concentrated learning, selected youth representatives to attend the exchange and seminars of the theoretical center group, and strengthened the demonstration and guidance of the theoretical study group for young people. At the same time, it will accurately carry out cultural exchanges with foreign countries, and organize a series of activities such as “China Today” Art Week and China International Folk Art Festival. The Chinese Writers Association organizes special reading classes, organizes concentrated study and seminars around multiple themes, and combines themed education with annual key tasks, and takes the “Creation Plan for Great Changes in Mountains and Rural Areas in the New Era” and “Literary Climbing Plan in the New Era” as traction to further innovate The way major literary initiatives are organized. China Council for the Promotion of International Trade has done a good job in various tasks of theme education, combined with the characteristics of trade promotion work to connect government and enterprises, integrate internal and external, and connect supply and demand, intensively carry out research activities, find out the facts, sum up experience, and study problems, and strive to promote high-quality development. new contribution.