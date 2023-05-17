Lega Serie A, tender approved for the sale of audiovisual rights for the next cycle

L’Assembly of the Serie A Leaguewhich met today at Milano with the participation of all 20 companies, approved the tender for the sale of audiovisual rights for the next cycle.

The Invitation to offer provides eight packs, with different configurations, and a minimum price of 1.2 billion euros annually for the three-year offer, which will increase by 10% in the case of a four-year sale and by a further 10% in the case of a five-year sale.

«Today is a very important day, the Companies have unanimously approved the modification of the statute and the Invitation to Offer for the sale of audiovisual rights for the next cycle – Lorenzo explained MessPresident of the Serie A League -. For the first time since the Melandri Law, the Clubs have recognized the importance of centralizing the marketing of the current archive, thus aligning Lega Serie A with the other European leagues. In some ways it is therefore an epochal day, this decision taken unanimously represents the awareness of the need to change and strengthen the role of the Lega Serie A as organizer of the competition”.

«For the drafting of this notice, we started by listening seriously to the market and we understood the importance of starting well in advance. We will offer a high quality product, for which we have invested heavily in technology and image enhancement, as well as the necessary fight against piracy which finally sees a point of arrival – explained the CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi of servant -. There will also be an enrichment of the contents on race day and pre-race, with greater involvement of the protagonists”.

«We have decided to publish an extremely broad tender: it includes eight packages and three different configurations within them, the ‘matrioska’ model. As far as the packages are concerned, we have foreseen all the possibilities, from full sharing of the 10 races up to options with more exclusives, even with the race unencrypted on Saturday evening – De Servant continued –. Those interested in participating will have one month to make their offers, then private negotiations will begin. If the Assembly does not consider the result congruous, it will move on to the model that envisages the independent intermediary, or a subject who replaces the League to issue a tender himself ».

«Finally, the third solution: the Lega Serie A channel – he concluded of servant -. For a period of 10 years, a financial entity can, as a distributor of the channel, offer a guaranteed minimum and enter the market. The Lega Serie A should therefore get out of the dynamics of the tender, create a channel with advertising inserted inside».