The Cosentino Group – leader in the production and distribution of innovative surfaces for the world of architecture and design – has kicked off the second edition of Let’s Designthe competition of ideas for interior designers and architects operating in Italy.

The announcement this time focuses on the 2023 collection of Dekton® slabs by Cosentino, Pietra Kodedeclined in three series inspired by Vicenza stoneal Travertine and al Ceppo di Grè.

Participants are invited to devise projects for prototyping furnishings and furnishing accessories with ultra-compact Dekton® Pietra Kode slabsa sophisticated blend of glass, porcelain and quartz materials with outstanding technical properties, which make them suitable for many indoor and outdoor applications.

Designers will have to explore unconventional furnishing solutions presenting a design idea into one of the new four categories of public and private spaces set out in the announcement:

Contract Offices, Retail and Culture

Nonpartisan judge of this edition will be the architect Antonio Citterio (ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel) who will have the task of evaluating the relevance of the candidate profiles during the meeting, selecting which ones to admit to the competition and expressing an opinion on the 12 finalist projects.

To preside over the jury it will be instead Daniel Germans – Creative director and founder of the Daniel Germani Designs studio and designer of the Pietra Kode collection, he has the task of evaluating the technical feasibility of the candidate projects which will then be submitted anonymously to the Jury of experts and qualified professionals from the world of design.

Who can participate

Designers and interior architects of all ages and nationalities operating in Italy, and with proven work experience in the sector, can participate, individually or in groups.

Stages of the competition

PRESELECTION

by April 16, 2023 interested parties must confirm their interest in participating by completing the online registration form. In addition to personal and contact data, the place of origin, preferences with respect to the category of participation and a portfolio attesting to their work experience in the field of interest of the contest must be indicated.

The impartial judge Antonio Citterio will select the deserving candidates who will access the next phase of the competition. The meetings will be held at one of the Cosentino showrooms between 6 March and 28 April 2023, based on the chronological order in which applications are sent. During the meeting, the selected ones will be presented with the technical characteristics of the Dekton® material and of the new Pietra Kode collection on which to base their design proposal.

The selected participants will have to send, anonymously using only the code received, the documents requests will be sent by 12 June 2023 .

Evaluation criteria

originality and innovation | up to 30 points

completeness-level accuracy | up to 10 points

sustainability | up to 20 points

feasibility | up to 25 points

compliance with technical requirements | up to 15 points

letter of interest from the manufacturing company | up to 25 points



Values and voting weights: category referring judge 50% | selection board 15% | impartial judge 30% | public vote 05%

Jury

Antonio Citterio – impartial judge

– impartial judge Daniel Germans – Creative director and founder of the Daniel Germani Designs studio

– Creative director and founder of the Daniel Germani Designs studio Antonio Morlacchi – IoArch editorial director

– IoArch editorial director Loredana Mascheroni – Domus editorial editor-in-chief

– Domus editorial editor-in-chief Charlotte Marelli – Deputy Editorial Manager Elledecor.it

– Deputy Editorial Manager Elledecor.it Antonio Vettese – Managing Director of Yacht Design

award

Designers will be offered:

the implementation through augmented reality of the 3 projects selected for each category,

the physical realization of the prototype to the winner of each category,

the large and widespread communication work that will be carried out by Cosentino, the project partners and the media partners involved

the display of the selected projects, in virtual and physical form, within contexts of national and international importance in which Cosentino is involved, such as trade fairs and industry events, starting from Milan Design Week 2024 and in the Cosentino City Milano showroom in Piazza Fontana 6, for a period of one year.

Announcement and information

