Julian Andres Santa

Pereira continues in the National and Paranational Games of the Coffee Region 2023 mode. Continuing with the tour of the works and news of the sports venues that will receive the most important jousts in the country, a press conference was held yesterday at the Parque del Café, where the Mayor de la Perla del Otún, Carlos Alberto Maya, stated that the execution period for the construction of the rugby and beach volleyball courts is six months, with an investment of $10,500 million pesos, including supervision.

When are the works going?

Hernando Aldana, engineer of the PMC Sports Consortium, explained: “We are demolishing the stages that were here and a rugby court, three beach volleyball courts, a service area where the sanitary battery will be and some dressing rooms with some urban planning spaces to enter them”.

On the rugby field

“It is a synthetic field with a series of filters and drains for the issue of rain control and to prevent flooding and an enclosure to control access because since it is a synthetic grass, it must be controlled”.

beach volleyball court

On the characteristics of the setting where the beach volleyball courts will be, adds the engineer Hernando Aldana: “A structure with a pool filled with sand, with its mesh, its perimeter enclosure and an access area that is an intermediate zone in which there will be some bleachers with controlled access”.

To meet the times

“We are working in double gear, we have our own equipment, for the month of August we have the commitment to deliver all the stages that are being built”, pointed out the engineer in charge of the works carried out in the Parque del Café .