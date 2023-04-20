“Let’s increase our presence”… Stellantis Unveils New Peugeot 408 :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

Crossover model ‘New Peugeot 408’ unveiled

Cruising with 16,000 pre-orders in Europe

Last year’s sales performance was ‘good’, but the presence was ‘well’

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kang Joo-hee = Stellantis, which had no presence in the domestic imported car market, brought out the semi-midsize crossover model ‘New Peugeot 408’ as a card of reversal. It is a crossover model that combines the strengths of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a sedan to target the domestic market again.

Stellantis Korea unveiled the ‘New Peugeot 408’ at the Peugeot Showroom in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on the 20th. Since it was first unveiled at the Paris Motor Show last year, about 16,000 units have been contracted so far in Europe, and an Asian release is also ahead.

The Peugeot 408 has a fastback (vehicle with a low overall height and streamlined shape) design. It is 4690 mm in length, 1850 mm in width and 1480 mm in height. It is explained that it has secured the best interior space in its class thanks to a wheelbase of 2790 mm.

The trunk capacity is 536 liters, which expands to 1611 liters when the rear seats are folded. In addition, a 10-inch high-resolution central touch screen and an emergency braking brake are installed to enhance driver convenience, and Peugeot’s personality is enhanced with front lights in the shape of lion’s fangs.

In Korea, it will be released as a Pure Tech model equipped with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine. Combined with an 8-speed EAT transmission, it delivers a maximum output of 130 horsepower. Stellantis Korea plans to release detailed information for each trim later and set the price at around 40 million won.

Stellantis Korea sales trainer Kim Byeong-hee said, “The New Peugeot 408 has secured the best-in-class interior space and melted Peugeot’s unique driving sensibility.”

Stellantis, which was launched in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Citroen, recorded sales of $190.7 billion and operating profit of $24.7 billion last year, becoming the fifth largest global automaker. Stellantis Korea, a domestic sales corporation, also recorded sales of 574.9 billion won and operating profit of 22.3 billion won during the same period.

However, in the domestic imported car market dominated by German automakers, Stellantis’ presence is still insignificant. According to the Korea Imported Automobile Association, brands affiliated with Stellantis recorded negative performance one after another in the first quarter of this year. Jeep sold 1,117 units, down 24.5% from the same period last year, and Peugeot sold only 306 units, down 47.5%. Citroën never sold a single unit.

Stellantis is focusing on selling Peugeot this year. Jake Auman, President of Stellantis Korea, said, “Starting with this preview, we plan to communicate with customers through various marketing campaigns related to the New 408 in the future.” do,” he said.

