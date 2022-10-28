“A part of the opposition has moved the tents alongside the majority, waiting to be able to replace a part of the majority.” Enrico Letta attacks Matteo Renzi in his intervention in the direction of the Democratic Party. “Whoever makes an opposition speech – Letta notes – and spends three quarters of his time speaking ill of the Democratic Party is just a crutch of the majority”.

Letta begins with an acknowledgment: “The government finds itself in an obvious honeymoon, with the wind in its sails, and we are faced with a complex and complicated situation, more than the other phases of the life of the our party, when we lost other elections, in 2008, in 2001, and we found ourselves having to rebuild the opposition and our way of being. The same in 2018 ».

Then the outgoing secretary talks about work, protection, welfare, minimum wage, single allowance, health and public health and school. «Here, too, as the free all on cash and covid is worrying, the provocation of the government that binds the word school only to merit, just wants to divide. Solidarity and equality are in the first three articles of the constitution ».

The constituent path that initiates the Democratic Party is based on “openness, renewal and participation”, three words “to build a modern party. We need a leadership that must leave this path with a strong legitimacy that allows it to make the entire long crossing in the desert ».

«The legislature will be long – continues Letta – and this majority can be overthrown only if there is a new Democratic Party with strong legitimacy and new leadership groups. A cosmetics will not be enough, someone could have advantages and I am one of them, if a shorter path is taken. Today the real novelty of the constituent path is that we will have a congress in which no one knows who wins. It is not a trivial novelty ».