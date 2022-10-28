In the round of 32 of the Women’s Veneto Cup Volleyball Sedico eliminates Sosus Susegana 3-2 and flies to the round of 16 where on December 8 it will face the Sogno Veneto Volley Piave (qualified ex officio given the renunciation of the Fregona Sarmede Chapel to continue in the competition). At the Palaricolt the girls of coach De Salvador, victorious at the tie-break, thus ringed the seventh seasonal success between the league and the Cup and confirmed themselves stronger than the injuries that complicated the start of the season. Against Susegana (which has the former B2 Volleyball player Valentina Mengaziol at the dribble), Giesse Sedico does not pull off its most brilliant performance, but manages to bring home the qualifying goal. In the first set the Sedicensi are always ahead and control up to impose themselves 25-21. Susegana reacts in the second by taking advantage of some mistakes (17-25). The third and fourth sets follow the trend of the first and second set respectively. At the tie-break, Sedico restarts strong with three consecutive points from Nausicaa Male. At the change of court the hosts are ahead 8-7. The guests impacted on 13 equal, but in the final two blocks of Del Din and Maschio close the challenge 15-13. Worth noting is the debut of the newly arrived Giorgia Sanna. «We have made some mistakes», comments the president Walter De Barba, «but it is natural to have a slightly fluctuating trend in our situation. It is part of the growth process of the younger ones. If we fix these things we can take away the other satisfactions.

SEDICO GIESSE – SUSEGANA 3-2

GIESSE SEDICO: Elena Barp 7, Viel 3, Maschio 15, Bordin 6, Del Din 18, Pombia 7, Deon L1; Chiovaro 1, De Salvador, Sanna, Zampieri 1, and De Barba. All. Giorgio de Salvador.

SOSUS SUSEGANA: Battistel, Guidolin, Da Pos, Piccoli, Mengaziol, Ros, Alessia Turchet, Gaia Turchet, Mariotto, Peruzzo, Gallon, Mellere L1, Santarossa L2. Herdsman Franco Mengaziol.

Referee: Andrea De Nard from Ponte nelle Alpi

Partial: 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-13.

Note: for Volleyball Sedico 5 winning beats, 8 wrong beats; for Volleyball Susegana bv 2, bs 12.