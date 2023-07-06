Leyser Chaverra is a new reinforcement of the DIM

The DIM confirmed the arrival of Leyser Chaverra Rentería to the club for the second semester and continues hiring to reinforce its squad.

Leyser Chaverra Rentería is 26 years old and was born in Quibdó, he is a right back and measures 1.75 meters. He was champion of the Central American and Caribbean games in 2018 and was called up by the U-20 team.

Leyser Chaverra was one of the footballers liked by the leadership and an agreement was finally reached for him to join the team. The footballer who was part of Deportes Quindío is one of the most promising. His outstanding participation with the ‘Cuyabro’ club put him in the positions of interest of the DIM.

On its social networks this Tuesday the club confirmed the arrival of the 26-year-old player who in his short professional career has played with the University of Popayán and Deportes Quindío. Chaverra will be in the “Powerful” for three years and expects to have many minutes on the pitch.

“Leyser Chaverra is presented as a new Deportivo Independiente Medellín player. The defender born in Quibdó on April 1, 1997, comes to the Powerful to be linked for three years.

Leyser Chaverra Renteria’s trajectory:

– As a player for Deportes Quindío Leyser managed to play 100 games, scored 8 goals, assisted 7 times and added 8,753 minutes.

– At Universitario de Popayán he only played four times and did not score any goals. There he added 360 minutes on the field, this being his first team.

–