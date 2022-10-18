Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said during a discussion at the Gansu delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the morning of Monday (17th) that China‘s economy is currently stabilizing and improving.

Li Keqiang attended the group’s discussion at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a representative of the Gansu Party.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Li Keqiang said when participating in the discussion of the Gansu delegation that he fully agreed with the report made by Xi Jinping on behalf of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to the congress. The report summarizes the work of the past five years and the great changes of the ten years in the new era. The strategic deployment of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a programmatic document that guides the future.

He said that the achievements made by the Party and the country in the past ten years, which have attracted worldwide attention, have been achieved under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country have been united and worked hard. To comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must deeply understand the mission and tasks of the Communist Party of China in the new era and new journey. It is the central task of the Communist Party of China to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, realize the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

Li Keqiang pointed out that development is the party’s top priority in governing and rejuvenating the country. It is necessary to completely, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, build a new development pattern, promote high-quality development, build a modern economic system, and promote the effective improvement of quality and reasonable growth of the economy. At present, China‘s economy is stabilizing and improving. It is necessary to thoroughly implement a package of policies to stabilize the economy and keep the economy operating within a reasonable range.

Li Keqiang said that to comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must unswervingly advance reform and opening up. Adhere to the direction of socialist market economic reform, adhere to and improve the basic socialist economic system, give full play to the decisive role of the market in resource allocation, and give better play to the role of the government. Adhere to the two “unshakable” and carry forward the entrepreneurial spirit. Deepen the reform of streamlining administration and delegating powers, combining decentralization and regulation, optimizing services, and creating a market environment for fair competition. Advancing administration according to law, safeguarding and promoting social fairness and justice. Promote high-level opening to the outside world, and steadily expand institutional openings such as rules, regulations, management, and standards. We will safeguard the fundamental interests of the people, safeguard and improve people’s livelihood in the course of development, and allow more and more equitable benefits of the modernization drive to benefit all people.

Li Keqiang said that we must hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve “Two safeguards”, take the lead, take responsibility for progress, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

China‘s National Bureau of Statistics announced a delay in the release of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data as Li Keqiang participated in the Gansu delegation and delivered a speech.

According to the “Wall Street Journal”, the GDP data and major economic indicators such as total retail sales of consumer goods, real estate sales and fixed asset investment were originally scheduled to be released on Tuesday (18th). On the afternoon of the 17th, the National Bureau of Statistics of China was marked as “extended” on its official website. The website did not explain the reason for the delay or when the data would be released.