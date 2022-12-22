Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council of China held an executive meeting of the State Council on Tuesday (December 20), demanding that the economy be consolidated and stabilized, and that operations be maintained within a reasonable range; measures should be strengthened to ensure the supply and price stability of key commodities to ensure the needs of the people’s lives, anti-epidemic materials and medication needs , and strengthen international cooperation, and import urgently needed goods reasonably.

According to CCTV news reports, the meeting stated that it will be extremely difficult to stabilize employment, stabilize prices, and stabilize the economic performance this year. At present, China‘s economy has recovered and stabilized, but the foundation is not yet solid. It is necessary to implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, implement the deployment of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, insist on development as the top priority, focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, keep the economy operating within a reasonable range, and promote further economic stability and improvement , to achieve a good start next year.

The meeting pointed out that the implementation of a package of policies and subsequent measures to stabilize the economy has played an important supporting role in coping with the impact of unexpected factors and promoting economic operation from decline to stabilization. There is still room for these policies and measures to release their effects. Now that the work is done well, it will have more effects on stabilizing growth next year. We must seize the time window and pay close attention to policy implementation.

According to the meeting, first, the implementation of a package of policies and measures for stabilizing the economy should be filled in to ensure full implementation; the second is to promote the construction of major projects and equipment renewal and transformation to form more physical workloads, and those that meet the winter construction conditions must not be suspended; the third is Adhere to the “two unwavering” and support private enterprises to boost confidence and develop better. Support the healthy and sustainable development of the platform economy. Implement 16 related financial policies to support rigid and improved housing needs. As the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures are carried out in an orderly manner, it is necessary to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development to lay a solid foundation for economic growth next year. In the near future, relevant departments will once again supervise local governments to implement a package of policies and measures to stabilize the economy, shoulder the responsibility of stabilizing growth, promote the reform of “decentralization, management and service”, and coordinate to solve problems.

The meeting said that as New Year’s Day and the Spring Festival are approaching, we must continue to do a good job in ensuring the supply and price of living products. Solve the problem of the “last mile” of logistics in some places as soon as possible. Consolidate the “rice bag” governor responsibility system and the “vegetable basket” mayor responsibility system to ensure sufficient supply of daily necessities and stable prices during the Double Festival. Effectively guarantee the needs of the masses for epidemic prevention materials and medicines, strengthen international cooperation, and import urgently needed goods reasonably.

The meeting also mentioned that it is necessary to firmly stabilize employment and protect people’s livelihood. Highlight the protection of market entities to stabilize employment, and implement measures to help companies bail out. Do a good job in the employment of college graduates. Rectify the wage arrears of migrant workers, and help migrant workers return to work in time after the festival. Support employment through entrepreneurship. It is necessary to do a good job in guaranteeing the lives of the people in need, to issue various relief funds in a timely and full amount, to provide temporary assistance to the people in need due to the epidemic, and to ensure the basic life of the people in need.

The meeting considered other matters.