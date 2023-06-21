Li Qiang and German Chancellor Scholz Co-chair the Seventh Round of China-Germany Intergovernmental Consultation and Hold Talks

2023-06-21 08:39

On the morning of June 20, 2023 local time, Premier Li Qiang and German Chancellor Scholz co-chaired the seventh round of China-Germany intergovernmental consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin.

The prime ministers of the two countries listened to the reports of the heads of 22 departments of the two sides, including foreign affairs, economy and trade, industry, finance, justice, transportation, education, science and technology, health, environmental protection, and development, on the progress of promoting Sino-German cooperation in relevant fields.

Li Qiang said that the consultation was efficient and pragmatic and achieved fruitful results. Under the current situation, China and Germany should work together more closely to make more contributions to world peace and development, play the role of a “stabilizer” in the changing situation, and accelerate the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The two sides should seize the opportunity of green transformation and promote the upgrading of cooperation. China proposes that China and Germany become “green peers” partners, strengthen communication and coordination on green and environmental protection issues, promote green energy technology research and development, industrial technology upgrades, and deepen cooperation in new energy vehicles, green finance, and third-party markets. We must adhere to a pragmatic and open attitude to better achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. It is necessary to strengthen cooperation in global economic governance, ensure the stability of the international industrial and supply chains, and promote an early recovery of the world economy.

Scholz said that the government consultation mechanism reflects the special importance of Germany-China relations. Germany is willing to maintain close communication with China on all issues between the two countries and jointly address global challenges such as climate change, food security and debt issues. Germany and China are closely connected in economy, trade and two-way investment. Germany has no intention of decoupling from China, and is willing to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation with China to promote the development and prosperity of the world.

Both sides agreed that China-Germany cooperation has a solid foundation and is full of vitality. It is in the interests of both countries that the two sides deepen cooperation at a higher level, with higher standards and higher quality, and jointly maintain the stability of the global production and supply chain, which is also of great global significance. The two sides agreed to establish a dialogue and cooperation mechanism on climate change and green transformation, hold the third China-Germany high-level financial dialogue and the new China-Germany environmental forum and health dialogue, continue to deepen economic and trade, investment, automobile manufacturing, high-tech, new energy , digital economy, humanities and other fields.

After the consultation, the prime ministers of the two countries jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of climate change, innovation, advanced manufacturing, and vocational education, and jointly met the press.

Before the seventh round of Sino-German government consultations, Li Qiang held talks with Scholz.

Li Qiang pointed out that China-Germany economic and trade cooperation has gone through more than half a century of development, and it is not easy to achieve today’s achievements, which have brought tangible benefits to the two peoples. It is hoped that the German side will continue to maintain an open mind, adhere to independence, and properly handle relevant issues based on international rules and the spirit of contract. The two sides should vigorously improve the level of facilitation of personnel exchanges and strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries. The Chinese side proposes to take addressing climate change as one of the guiding principles for future Sino-German cooperation, promote green technology and industrial cooperation, and discuss the establishment of a rational and orderly division of labor in the green energy industry chain.

Scholz said that Germany welcomes China‘s development and prosperity, and opposes any form of decoupling. De-risking is not “de-Sinicization”. Germany is committed to developing stable relations with China, and is willing to further strengthen exchanges between the two sides, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and reach more cooperation consensus in the fields of addressing climate change and green development. Germany supports two-way investment and will provide a good business environment for Chinese companies investing in Germany.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

Before the talks, Scholz held a grand welcome ceremony for Li Qiang at the square in front of the Prime Minister’s Office. The military band played the national anthems of the two countries. The national flags of China and Germany fluttered high. Accompanied by Scholz, Li Qiang reviewed the guard of honor.

Wu Zhenglong and others participated in the above activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

