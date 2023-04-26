Li Zhi attended the second quarter municipal safety committee plenary meeting and the city’s self-built housing safety improvement work promotion meeting

Keeping the bottom line of safety to ensure that the overall security situation in the city is stable and improving

All media news from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Hou Yong, photo by Wang Zhi)On April 25, our city held the 2023 Second Quarter Municipal Safety Committee Plenary Session and the city’s self-built housing safety improvement work promotion meeting to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on safe production and the recent Party Central Committee, State Council, Provincial Party Committee, The provincial government has made a series of decision-making arrangements, in-depth deployment of the city’s key tasks such as “making a good turnaround in production safety”, self-built housing safety rectification, and traffic problem rectification, ensuring that the overall safety situation of the city is stable and improving. Li Zhi, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, attended the meeting, as did city leaders Li Jianhua, Li Meiyun, Li Jinsong, Huang Weixiong, Zhang Shiyu, and municipal government secretary-general Sun Zhicheng.

In the past year, all departments at all levels in the city have conscientiously performed their duties and worked hard to promote the reduction of accidents, hidden dangers and problem reduction through increased responsibility, rectification and measures, and 12 self-built housing safety special rectifications in the province were listed and supervised. All these problems have been completely rectified and rectified, and the rectification of traffic problems has maintained “zero occurrence” of major road traffic accidents for 30 consecutive months. The safety production situation in the city continues to be stable and improving. The forefront of the province, city and state.

Li Zhi fully affirmed the staged achievements made in the safety production work of our city some time ago, and pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on safety development, and conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, especially after the epidemic transition The first small long holiday “May 1st” holiday is coming soon, and the pressure on safety supervision is increasing. We must remain vigilant at all times, resolutely hold the bottom line of safety, and strive to win the battle of safe production and build a veritable provincial sub-center. Cities provide more solid guarantees.

Li Zhi emphasized that safe production is a “Tianzihao” project, and it is also a “persistent and difficult” problem. Departments at all levels must consciously align themselves with the benchmark, resolutely hold the steering wheel of safe development, firmly establish bottom-line thinking and red-line awareness, and effectively enhance political acumen To improve the safety and work execution ability, do a good job in all safety production tasks with the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, and serve the stability of the whole province and the whole country with the safety of one region and one region; it is necessary to promote the sinking of the center of gravity, and further promote the “special investigation of major accident hidden dangers” Remediation 2023 Action” to effectively strengthen source control, focus on consolidating the grassroots foundation, and resolutely lay a solid foundation for safe development; we must vigorously promote the special rectification of self-built housing safety, do a good job in road traffic safety rectification, and comprehensively strengthen hazardous chemical and non-coal mines. Safety supervision in key areas such as construction, tourism, fire safety, gas, etc., make overall plans for flood prevention and disaster relief work, and resolutely set up a high-voltage line for safe development; Responsibility should be investigated, and the safety production responsibility system that is vertical to the bottom and horizontal to the edge should be improved, and the chain of responsibility for safe development should be resolutely fastened.

The meeting also issued the “Yueyang City Major Accident Hidden Special Investigation and Rectification Action Plan”, focusing on fundamentally eliminating hidden accidents, solving problems, and promoting the transformation of the safety production management model to pre-prevention.