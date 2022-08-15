Original title: Liangjiang New Area gives full play to its home field advantage and makes preparations for the Smart Expo

On August 15, the second press conference of the 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo (referred to as “Intelligent Expo”) was held. As an important carrier of the Expo, at the meeting, Li Jie, member of the Party Working Committee of Liangjiang New Area and deputy director of the Management Committee, introduced the efficient and high-quality promotion of various preparatory work in Liangjiang New Area.

The scene of the press conference (photographed by Jiang Yu from China Central Broadcasting Network)

Li Jie introduced that during this year’s Smart Expo, the National Industrial Internet Digital Transformation Promotion Center was built in the S8 venue of the Chongqing International Expo Center. For the first time, five national-level industrial Internet platforms and three typical industrial Internet innovation application scenarios will be displayed. At the same time, in the Lijia Wisdom Park, the ground “rail-type cable car” with the characteristics of Chongqing’s mountain city – Time Cable Car will also be unveiled, integrating with Jialing River, Jinhaiwan Park, Lijia Wisdom Park and Lijia Ferry, forming a circular tour line. You can enjoy the landscape of “river, mountain, bridge, garden and ferry”, which will become a beautiful landscape of “two rivers and four banks”.

Li Jie said that at the "meeting", the opening ceremony was held at the Yuelai International Conference Center, and the closing ceremony was held at the Lijia Wisdom Pavilion. On the "Exhibition Display", offline exhibitions are held in Halls N1-N8 in the north area of ​​Chongqing International Expo Center, the central hall and Hall S8 in the south area, with a total of 10 venues and a total area of ​​123,500 square meters. On the "Forum", a series of professional forums are mainly held in Yuelai International Conference Center. In terms of reception services, Liangjiang New Area strives to provide guests with services of "international style, Chongqing flavor, and Bayu rhyme". In terms of traffic services, ensure smooth traffic and transport capacity to ensure safe and orderly traffic during the conference. In terms of epidemic prevention and control, Chongqing's latest epidemic prevention and control policies are strictly implemented to ensure that epidemic prevention and control are in place. In terms of urban image, the maintenance of municipal facilities and the improvement of urban quality will be carried out, and efforts will be made to create a good atmosphere of "near and distant". (Zhang Lian)

