Flash floods in Afghanistan’s Parwan province kill at least 32

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-15 23:40

On the 15th local time on the CCTV news client, Shams Rahman Sadeqqi, director of the Information and Culture Bureau of Parwan Province in eastern Afghanistan, said that the floods that swept across Shinwari and other areas on the 14th had caused at least 32 deaths and more than 20 people. Injured, hundreds of homes were washed away, and entire villages in areas hit by flash floods were submerged. The exact number of casualties and property damage has yet to be determined, said Mohammad, the regional head of Parwan province.

Torrential rains and flooding in Afghanistan over the past few months have killed more than 200 people and injured dozens more. Affected by the flood, roads in several provinces were temporarily closed. The floods have destroyed hundreds of homes and destroyed crops on thousands of acres of farmers’ land, the disaster management ministry said.

Afghanistan is currently in the rainy season, and according to the meteorological department, 19 provinces may experience heavy rains and flash floods.