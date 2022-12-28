[The Epoch Times, December 27, 2022](Interview and report by Epoch Times reporter Zhang Zhongyuan) Lianhua Qingwen is a so-called drug for the treatment of the CCP virus (new coronavirus) approved by the Chinese Drug Administration, but it has recently been involved in controversies such as liver damage. The market value of its company, Yiling Pharmaceutical, has evaporated by 26.08 billion yuan (RMB, the same below, about 3.73 billion U.S. dollars) within 12 days.

In the face of Lianhua Qingwen’s difficulty in finding a box and rising prices, Yiling Pharmaceutical’s stock price has continued to fall for days. On December 23, the closing price of Yiling Pharmaceutical’s A shares was 36.14 yuan (approximately US$5.17), with a total market value of 60.379 billion yuan (approximately US$8.638 billion). At the close on December 12, the total market value of Yiling Pharmaceutical was 86.46 billion yuan (approximately US$12.369 billion), and the market value evaporated within two weeks by 26.081 billion yuan (approximately US$3.731 billion).

In recent days, Yiling Pharmaceutical has been spreading negative news. On December 19, there were rumors that Yiling Pharmaceutical employees were infected on a large scale, and then Yiling Pharmaceutical’s stock price hit a limit drop, and continued to open lower on the 20th.

An employee of Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province told The Epoch Times on December 18: “We are responsible for the production of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules. Due to the high market demand, workers work in three shifts every day and people take breaks. The machines keep running, so the supply is still in short supply. There are also employees who have tested positive for the infection. Those with mild symptoms can go to work. Everyone has to live, and those with severe symptoms can only rest. Therefore, there is a shortage of personnel, and the recruitment website of Yiling Pharmaceutical has been recruiting. “

On December 12, the Shenzhen Health and Health Commission issued a document stating that Lianhua Qingwen Capsules are not as practical as canned yellow peaches and can damage the liver. One of the pictures compares a certain Chinese patent medicine (a Hua Qingwen capsule) with canned yellow peaches. The result is that this Chinese patent medicine only wins in “liver damage”, and is inferior to canned yellow peaches in other aspects. However, the official account of the Shenzhen Health Commission has deleted the article.

Chinese online media Sohu reported on December 13 that Yan Yuping, chief physician of the Department of Liver Diseases at Jinan Hospital of Infectious Diseases in Shandong Province, had announced that three patients with liver failure had received treatment one morning, and all of them were caused by taking Lianhua Qingwen and ibuprofen at the same time. Acute liver failure. Yan Yuping specially reminded that they belong to the same kind of drugs and it is forbidden to take them at the same time.

Yiling Pharmaceutical issued a statement on December 18, denying that Lianhua Qingwen can cause liver damage and liver failure, and said that false information misled the public and damaged the product image of Lianhua Qingwen.

However, some people in China have openly questioned Lianhua Qingwen, including biologist Rao Yi, “Dr. Lilac”, Wang Sicong, etc.

“Doctor Clove” once said in the article “Don’t Eat Lianhua Qingwen to Prevent the New Crown (CCP Virus)” that Lianhua Qingwen cannot prevent the new crown (CCP virus). For ordinary healthy people who want to prevent it, the benefits of taking it Let’s say zero. So far, no effective evidence has been found to support the conclusion that Lianhua Qingwen can prevent the new crown. After that, several social media accounts under Dingxiangyuan were banned.

Wang Sicong, director of Wanda Group, reposted a news about Lianhua Qingwen Capsules on Weibo on April 14, saying that the regulatory authorities should strictly investigate Yiling Pharmaceuticals. On the 15th, the stock price of Yiling Pharmaceutical once fell by the limit. Then Wang Sicong’s Weibo was banned.

Rao Yi, the president of China‘s Capital University of Medical Sciences and a biologist, also publicly stated, “There is no need to snap up Lianhua Qingwen, and I will throw it away if I give it away for nothing.” Proven traditional Chinese medicine.”

Amid doubts, the CCP still supports Lianhua Qingwen. On December 22, Yunnan Province’s official WeChat account “Yunnan Release” stated that the State Council of the Communist Party of China has urgently dispatched 500,000 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen to Yunnan recently.

Lu Bei (pseudonym), a current commentator living in Shandong Province, China, told The Epoch Times on December 12: “Yiling Pharmaceutical has a very strong background, and several CCP academicians and experts are maintaining and recommending Lianhua Qingwen. The CCP’s epidemic policy first Changed, and even Hua Qingwen changed accordingly, and changed to focus on prevention, and they have the final say on the market, so there is no democracy at all.”

