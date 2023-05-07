Home » Libertad and Paranaense meet at Defensores
Libertad and Paranaense meet at Defensores

Photo: Archive. Reginat. STAFFIMAGES. CONMEBOL

Freedom jumps back to the international arena, measuring forces with Athletico Paranaense from Brazilin a set to be held at the “Defensores del Chaco” stadium for the third date of Group G at 8:00 p.m.

Those led by Daniel Garnerowith 3 points accumulated so far in the competition, product of a great 1-0 away victory against Atlético Mineiro, and loss playing at home against Alianza Lima from Peru, will take the field with the aim of leaving the points in dispute, in search of continuing to maintain their aspirations of being at the top of the table of scores in their area.

Fuente: Paraguayan Football Association

