CCTV news(News Network): Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xinjiang has followed the direction of General Secretary Xi Jinping, fully and accurately implemented the Party’s Xinjiang strategy in the new era, comprehensively deepened reform and opening up, and promoted high-quality development. The sons and daughters of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have worked together and forged ahead, constantly composing a new chapter in the construction of a beautiful Xinjiang in the new era and new journey.

Xinjiang is located in the northwest frontier of the motherland. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has planned and deployed Xinjiang work from a strategic and overall perspective, presided over the second and third Central Xinjiang Work Symposium, and clearly put forward the party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era. The General Secretary visited Xinjiang twice, and he was in love with the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, drawing a blueprint for the development of Xinjiang. The general secretary pointed out that it is necessary to deeply understand the close connection between development and stability, development and people’s livelihood, and development and people’s hearts, so as to promote development achievements to benefit people’s livelihood and unite people’s hearts.

Implementing the requirements of the General Secretary, Xinjiang has overcome the fortress of deep poverty through a series of powerful measures such as industrial poverty alleviation, employment poverty alleviation, and ex-situ poverty alleviation and relocation. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has increased its preferential support to the four prefectures in southern Xinjiang in terms of funds, projects, policies, etc.; 19 provinces and cities that have aided Xinjiang have invested more than 150 billion yuan in aid to Xinjiang. By the end of 2020, all 3.0649 million rural poor people in Xinjiang have been lifted out of poverty.

In southern Xinjiang in August, melons and fruits are fragrant. In Jinnan New Village, Cele County, Hotan Prefecture, more than 400 vegetable greenhouses have been harvested and put on the market one after another. However, ten years ago, it was still the Gobi mudflat. The villagers lived in adobe houses and had to cut ice from the river to get water in winter. Local poverty alleviation and relocation are carried out in the local area, and characteristic industries are developed according to local conditions. In 2021, the per capita income of Jinnan New Village will reach more than 11,000 yuan.

Spaltohetti Yalikun, a villager in Jinnan New Village, Cele County, Hotan Prefecture, Xinjiang:My life is very good now. I live in a new house, I have water, electricity, and internet. I have two greenhouses in my house. I also work as a truck driver to deliver goods. Our family’s annual income is more than 100,000 yuan. I think life is very Happiness, thanks to the party and the general secretary.

People’s livelihood is the first, love is full of Tianshan. Over the past ten years, Xinjiang has devoted more than 70% of its general public budget expenditure to ensuring and improving people’s livelihood, and has continued to promote key livelihood projects such as employment, education, and medical care, and has effectively implemented development to improve people’s livelihood, benefit the local area, and enhance solidarity.

National unity is the lifeblood of the people of all nationalities in our country. General Secretary Xi Jinping is always concerned about the work of ethnic unity in Xinjiang. In July 2022, when General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected Xinjiang, he came to Ximen Village, Xincheng, Turpan City. The general secretary pointed out that in order to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, no nation should be left behind.

Bearing in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang will continue to deepen the “ethnic unity as one family” and ethnic unity and friendship activities, and actively create a model area for national unity and progress, with the focus on building the awareness of the Chinese nation’s community In the work of “people’s feelings and people’s livelihood, people’s hearts and minds”, hundreds of thousands of cadres stationed in the village went to the village to enter the household, listen to the voices of the people, and serve the people of all ethnic groups. Today, the flowers of national unity are blooming in the north and south of the Tianshan Mountains.

Today’s Xinjiang is showing a good trend of high-quality development everywhere. The core area of ​​the Silk Road Economic Belt has been steadily advanced, and the construction of a major channel for opening to the outside world has been accelerated. There are 57 fixed routes for China-Europe (Central Asia) trains through Xinjiang’s dual ports, reaching 19 countries and regions. Xinjiang tourism also continues to heat up. With the in-depth implementation of the strategy of revitalizing Xinjiang by tourism, tourism has increasingly become an important engine for the high-quality development of Xinjiang. Since July this year, the average daily number of tourists has exceeded 110,000.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has visited the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps twice. Functions and roles, and strive to form new advantages of the Corps in the new era of maintaining stability and guarding borders.

Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s deployment, the Corps has continued to strengthen its comprehensive strength, improve its ability to maintain stability and defend borders, and promote the integrated development of the military and the land. In 2021, the total production value of the XPCC will exceed 300 billion yuan, which is 2.3 times that of 2012; The people’s sense of happiness and gain is getting higher and higher.

Ten years of great changes, extraordinary leaps.

In 2021, Xinjiang’s regional GDP will be close to 1.6 trillion yuan, doubling from 0.74 trillion yuan in 2012.

The annual per capita disposable income of urban residents in Xinjiang will increase from 17,921 yuan in 2012 to 37,642 yuan in 2021, and the annual per capita disposable income of rural residents will increase from 6,394 yuan in 2012 to 15,575 yuan in 2021.

Over the past ten years, Xinjiang’s three-dimensional transportation system has been upgraded rapidly. The mileage of expressways (including first-class highways) exceeded 10,000 kilometers. 25 civil airports have been built, ranking the first in the country.

Over the past ten years, Xinjiang has coordinated efforts to control desertification and water and protect forests and grasslands, and the ecological environment has continued to improve.

Wang Kuiran, director of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Development and Reform Commission:Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xinjiang’s economic and social development has achieved remarkable results, and people’s livelihood and well-being have been continuously improved. The achievement of every achievement and the realization of every leap forward is the result of the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and is full of the care of the General Secretary. We keep in mind the entrustment, gratitude and forge ahead. In the new era and new journey, we will promote the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment in Xinjiang, see actual results, and meet the party’s 20 victories with practical actions.

