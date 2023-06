Photos by Malle-Liisa Raigla

On Saturday evening, a midsummer bonfire was held in Palivere on the Kuliste loop, where the rescuers lit a big fire and watered the area around the fire.

The band Vennaskond performed at Palivere’s midsummer bonfire.

Before lighting the fire, there were various competitive games, there was a trampoline for children and they could do face painting.

