Aldi sells smart weather station with color display at rock-bottom price

Tired of inaccurate weather apps on your smartphone? Then it’s time for your own weather station with local measurements. Aldi currently has a particularly well-equipped model at an unbeatable price. We have all the details for you.

Aldi: Bresser 5-in-1 comfort weather center greatly reduced

With your own weather station, you no longer have to rely on weather apps on your smartphone. The “5-in-1 Comfort Weather Center” from Bresser is currently available in the Aldi online shop absolute bargain price of 79.99 euros (View offer at Aldi). There is an additional shipping cost of EUR 4.95.

Bresser 5-in-1 Comfort-Wetter-Center

Instead of 159 euros RRP: wireless weather station with weather forecast and frost warning. Provides reliable data on temperature, precipitation, humidity and much more.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/25/2023 05:17

What good is the weather station from Aldi?

With the weather station you can always keep track of the weather and get a reliable prediction on the basis of the outdoor sensor measured weather data on the large color display display. The device combines Thermometer, hygrometer, rain gauge and wind gauge as well as Clock in one. This gives you data about the wind strength and direction, the amount of rain, the air pressure and the outside and inside temperature. The future weather situation is calculated based on these values ​​and displayed as a pictogram.

The data is transmitted wirelessly from the outdoor sensor. The Color display is easy to read and has one backlight. In addition, the time is set automatically via the DCF radio signal and also has an alarm function. You can also be warned of frost and have maximum and minimum temperature values ​​displayed.

Over 2,000 customers have left their rating on Amazon and given it a particularly good 4.5 out of 5 stars. The simple setup, the reliable measured values, the visually appealing display as well as the good readability of the display. Incidentally, you get a 5-year guarantee on Bresser devices from the manufacturer.

Bresser 5-in-1 Comfort Weather Center now from €79.99 at Aldi

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/25/2023 05:17

Is a simpler version without a colored display enough for you? Then you can also get 20 euros cheaper at Aldi:

Bresser 5-in-1 weather center

Instead of 129 euros RRP: wireless weather station with weather forecast and frost warning. Provides reliable data on temperature, precipitation, humidity and much more.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/25/2023 05:32

