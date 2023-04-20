Libraries specializing in Early Childhood development are launched

The First Lady of the Republic, Gabriela de Bukele, launched specialized library spaces for the full development of Early Childhood, their families and pregnant women, called Bebetecas, which fulfill the purpose of promoting the enjoyment of reading , the game and the creation of affective bonds.

Las Bebetecas seek to achieve early sensory stimulation in parallel with the promotion of love for reading through an environment suitable for children from 0 to 7 years old; Likewise, they promote neurodevelopment, creativity, personality, creative imagination, communication, interpersonal relationships and assertive parenting practices.

The first stage has 15 Bebetecas in operation, of which 13 are located in the Houses of Culture, the CUBOs, public libraries, parks, among others; while the 2 mobiles transfer their services to different community sites.