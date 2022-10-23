Lieutenant Alberto Cusinato, commander of the Carabinieri station of Castelfranco Veneto since January 2017, obtained the Mauritian Medal of Merit for his 50-year military career. The ceremony took place in recent days in the headquarters of the legional command of Padua. The commander of the Veneto Carabinieri Legion, Brigadier General Giuseppe Spina, handed the prestigious decoration into the hands of Lieutenant Cusinato. The medal is awarded to members of the armed forces by decree of the President of the Republic, on the proposal of the Ministry of Defense. It certifies the accomplishment, with merit, of the ten years of military service calculated according to particular parameters, adding together the years of service and the command of departments.

Married, father of three children, Alberto Cusinato has held various positions in the Marca Trevigiana during his career. He was in the provincial command of the Carabinieri of Treviso and of the Carabinieri Company of Montebelluna. For the past five decades, the lieutenant has been at the helm of the Arma di Castelfranco station.