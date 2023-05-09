Life education, “Save” by your side to see how the Fourth Regiment promotes the Red Cross culture and lights up the civilization of the new era_Shanghai Fengxian_Xinmin.com

May 8 is the 76th “World Red Cross Day”

To carry forward the Red Cross spirit of “humanity, fraternity and dedication”

Mobilize the masses to actively participate in humanitarian public welfare undertakings

Improve self-rescue and mutual-rescue capabilities

Situan Town organized a series of publicity and education activities

Let’s take a look~

01

pair cohesion

On the occasion of the 76th “World Red Cross Day”, Zhenxi Village of Situan Town, Shanghai Medical Emergency Center, and Shanghai Health Talent Exchange Service Center held a tripartite party building alliance signing ceremony to give full play to the advantages of both parties and explore “resources” Sharing and mutual promotion” work new ideas, truly doing good and practical things for the masses.

02

Strong training

In order to enhance the awareness of self-rescue and mutual rescue of the emergency rescue team in Situan Town, the Red Cross Society of the town and the safety supervision department of the town jointly carried out the 2023 emergency skills training for emergency rescue volunteers in the sub-center of civilized practice in the new era of the town. This training is divided into theoretical study, 44 members of the emergency rescue team from the whole town participated in the three parts of practical exercises and on-site assessment.

At the training site, the teacher explained to the students in detail the origin and birth of the Red Cross movement, emergency rescue procedures and other first aid knowledge, the principle of the automatic external defibrillator (AED), adaptive symptoms, and precautions through a combination of theory and practice. Items and dressing methods of various wounds.

In the practical practice session, the teacher used the mannequin to explain the operation process and technical essentials of cardiopulmonary resuscitation one by one, and demonstrated the triangular scarf bandaging method. Through this training, the trainees expressed that they felt the importance of first aid knowledge and hoped to contribute their strength to humanitarian and public welfare undertakings.

03

Propaganda has dimensions

The villages in Situan Town carried out the theme activities of “World Red Cross Day” extensively. The party-mass service stations of Hengqiao Village and Situan Village combined with the New Era Civilization Practice Station explained the common first aid knowledge to the villagers and guided them to carry out the first aid in the first time. The correct first aid has further expanded the influence of the Red Cross and gathered humanitarian forces; Xiaodang Village has popularized knowledge concepts such as voluntary blood donation to the villagers, calling on villagers to pay attention to and participate in social public welfare undertakings, and practice the civilized customs of the new era.

a

Master first aid knowledge

Let safety “save” by your side

under

The editor has compiled 3 basic first aid tips for you

Come and learn together!

CPR “Golden Four Minutes”

Heimlich’s First Aid

emergency hemostasis

