Lightness of Cedac, 15 evenings for “Cagliari dal Vivo” – News

The theater illuminates the suburbs with Leggerezza 2023, the Cedac Sardegna project included in the Cagliari dal Vivo 2023 program.



Fifteen events from October 6 to December 10 including shows and meetings, seminars, laboratories and exhibitions in the various districts, from Tuvixeddu-Tuvumannu to Is Mirrionis.



Among the protagonists Maria Amelia Monti and Marina Massironi, on November 12th, with a seminar on “Comedy in the digital age” at La Fabbrica Illuminata, which also hosts the meeting with Gad Lerner, on November 9th, dedicated to the figure and the work of Antonio Gramsci: thanks to the discovery of three previously unpublished themes by the intellectual and writer from Ales, the journalist brings “Gramsci’s dream” to the stage with Silvia Truzzi at the Teatro Massimo in Cagliari for Cedac’s “Pezzi Unici”.



Theater becomes a game with “Pinocchio… where are you going?” by and with the costume and set designer Marco Nateri, at La Fabbrica Illuminata from 6 to 8 October and again on 27 and 28 October, with Maria Grazia Bodio in the role of Maestra Fantasia who leads adults and children into the wonderful world of Carlo Collodi, while Mangiafuoco “in person” teaches how to create a miniature theater to represent the adventures of the famous puppet.



Elio Turno Arthemalle signs the adaptation and direction of “Campanilismi”, from “Il povera Piero”, on 9 and 10 December at La Fabbrica Illuminata with professional and non-professional actresses and actors, grappling with the surreal humor of Achille Campanile.



Leggerezza 2023 is aimed especially at teenagers, with four theater workshops in the city’s high schools and technical institutes: two original dramaturgy, created by students, for “The future is now” by Monica Serra and “L’appare vicinity” by Roberta Locci, while “Tutti al macello” by Filippo Salaris and “L’inferno noir” by Mariano Cirina are inspired respectively by Boris Vian and Dante. Then the “Meucci Portrait” exhibition curated by Roberta Locci at La Fabbrica Illuminata and at TsE, a video-photographic diary on the lives of girls and boys in the days of the pandemic.



