Hütters Monaco are first again after beating Marseille

Coach Adi Hütter returned to the top of the French Ligue 1 table with AS Monaco on Saturday. The Monegasques celebrated a 3-2 home win against Olympique Marseille and benefited from defending champion Paris Saint-Germain’s 0-0 away draw against penultimate Clermont, where Muhammed Cham was in action until the 85th minute. Monaco is now one point ahead of Brest and two points each ahead of PSG and Nice.

On Sunday, Brest will face Nice away, the winner will pass Monaco. Maghnes Akliouche (8th, 52nd) and Folarin Balogun (23rd) scored for Hütters Club, while Iliman Ndiaye (1st) and Samuel Gigot (18th) scored for the guests.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

