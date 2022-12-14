Home News Liliana Resinovich, a year ago death: a mystery still without answers
News

Liliana Resinovich, a year ago death: a mystery still without answers

by admin
Liliana Resinovich, a year ago death: a mystery still without answers

TRIESTE – The death of Liliana Resinovich, who disappeared exactly one year ago, remains without answers. The investigations, still open for kidnapping, have not revealed the mystery, still suspended between the hypothesis of suicide and that of murder. It is the morning of December 14, a Tuesday, when the sixty-two year old leaves her home in the San Giovanni district of Trieste, in via Verrocchio.

See also  Changsha held a special press conference on building a highland for reform and opening up in the inland region- News- Hunan Online

You may also like

The boy was stuck and ate crispy noodles...

Meloni vs M5s: “Can a citizen’s income be...

National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention: More...

Corpse of a man emerges from the Brentella,...

Wang Hao emphasized at the deployment meeting on...

Qatargate, Luca Visentini defends himself: “I met Panzeri...

Unifarco, flexible work and benefits of up to...

Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia annoys Iran’s...

Meloni: “Now a new triangulation with France and...

Doctor: It is necessary to “prepare medicine” and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy