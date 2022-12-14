TRIESTE – The death of Liliana Resinovich, who disappeared exactly one year ago, remains without answers. The investigations, still open for kidnapping, have not revealed the mystery, still suspended between the hypothesis of suicide and that of murder. It is the morning of December 14, a Tuesday, when the sixty-two year old leaves her home in the San Giovanni district of Trieste, in via Verrocchio.
