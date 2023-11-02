LINAFOOT: Etoile du Kivu and OC Renaissance neutralize each other (1-1)

Etoile du Kivu drew with OC Renaissance on Wednesday, November 1, at the Concorde stadium in Kadutu, in Bukavu (South Kivu).

This match was part of the national football championship, group B.

The Kinshasa were the first to open the scoring in the 13th minute through player Merdy Kafuti before Mfiengi Ndosimo put the two clubs back on level terms in the 42nd minute of play.

And in the second half, the two clubs gave it their all without one gaining the upper hand over the other.

After this parity match, the Kinshasa Oranges return to the capital to meet As VClub of Kinshasa, Sunday November 5 at the Tata Raphael stadium.

A derby which promises to be very competitive because the Kinshasa Black Dolphins will not want to lose after having suffered four defeats since the start of this national football championship.

AS VClub is 4th in the partial ranking of group B of the national championship with 12 points while OC Renaissance ranks in 8th place with 8 points.

