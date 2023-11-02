Home » LINAFOOT: Etoile du Kivu and OC Renaissance neutralize each other (1-1)
News

LINAFOOT: Etoile du Kivu and OC Renaissance neutralize each other (1-1)

by admin

Etoile du Kivu drew with OC Renaissance on Wednesday, November 1, at the Concorde stadium in Kadutu, in Bukavu (South Kivu).

This match was part of the national football championship, group B.

The Kinshasa were the first to open the scoring in the 13th minute through player Merdy Kafuti before Mfiengi Ndosimo put the two clubs back on level terms in the 42nd minute of play.

And in the second half, the two clubs gave it their all without one gaining the upper hand over the other.

After this parity match, the Kinshasa Oranges return to the capital to meet As VClub of Kinshasa, Sunday November 5 at the Tata Raphael stadium.

A derby which promises to be very competitive because the Kinshasa Black Dolphins will not want to lose after having suffered four defeats since the start of this national football championship.

AS VClub is 4th in the partial ranking of group B of the national championship with 12 points while OC Renaissance ranks in 8th place with 8 points.

See also  Perk Labs Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results Seite 1

You may also like

Fake Messages on Social Media Lure Thousands of...

“Road ring in the Once de Noviembre neighborhood...

Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone Established as Northwest...

Ice bathing trend – healthy or dangerous? That’s...

Swiss Tourist Causes Car Accident in Death Valley...

The construction of the Lihula manor vineyard begins

New confrontation between dissidents and the Army in...

2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and...

Pope Francis announces participation in Dubai

Opposition is questioned for lying in the Alejandro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy