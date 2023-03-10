With a goal and good football, Linda Caicedo asks for a clue as a starter for Real Madrid Femenino. The Colombian is gaining the trust of the coaching staff of the ‘white’ team.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

Photo: Real Madrid.

Since her arrival at Real Madrid Femenino, Colombian Linda Caicedo has filled soccer fans with emotion, who have followed in her lead’s footsteps in recent weeks.

The soccer player’s debut took place on Saturday, March 4, in her team’s 5-1 victory over Alhama, in a game valid for date 20 of the Spanish Women’s League.

In this commitment, the Valle del Cauca was a substitute and came on at minute 75 of the match, when the ‘merengues’ were already winning 4-1.

Caicedo was seen, as usual, wanting and looking to associate himself in the attack front of his club to look for goals; However, he had no luck when it came to scoring, in a match that had already been decided and he only had one more emotion after the ‘coffee maker’ entered.

History changed on March 9, in her second game with her new team, Linda Caicedo scored her first goal in Spain.

The attacker was key in her team’s 2-1 victory over Villarreal, as a visitor, in the quarterfinal match of the Copa de la Reina.

Caicedo’s goal reached the 100th minute, after having to go to extra time to meet the cast qualified for the semifinals of the competition.

The other goal for Real Madrid was the work of Esther González, at 34′, while an own goal by Ivana Andrés, at 77′, gave Villarreal equality.

The soccer player is expected to continue demonstrating her enormous talent and constantly working towards the Women’s Soccer World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.