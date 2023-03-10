This was the forceful message sent by the President of Nuevas Ideas, Xavi Zablah Bukele, to those who try to boycott and allow themselves to be bribed in exchange for political favors.

“To make it clear to those who still believe that the ‘tricks’ of the past will continue to be tolerated: ALL the bad things will fall under their own weight,” he said.

The political leader reiterated that they will not tolerate these actions that even harm Salvadorans. “I repeat, only those who want good for the people will be in this project, for no one else,” he clarified.

These statements come after the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) ruled that the former deputy of Nuevas Ideas, José Ilofio García, be sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison, after demonstrating that he accepted gifts in exchange for political favors.

In October 2021, an audio circulated on social networks where former deputy José Ilofio García is heard negotiating gifts in exchange for convincing a group of deputies to vote against projects discussed in the Legislative Assembly.

Thanks to the recently approved reforms, Ilofio García, who is a fugitive from justice, has been able to be prosecuted and sentenced. At the time of being arrested he must serve the sentence imposed.

The 2nd Criminal Chamber of San Salvador disqualified him from holding public office during the same period.