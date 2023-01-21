Provincial leaders went to various places to visit and condolences to the grassroots



According to the unified arrangement of the Provincial Party Committee, on the eve of the Spring Festival, leading comrades of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government went to various parts of the province to go to the grassroots to visit and condolences to the people in need at the grassroots level, and to send holiday greetings and New Year blessings to everyone.

Meng Fanli, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee was in Shenzhen. Song Fulong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Discipline Inspection Commission, and Director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee went to Qingyuan. Chen Jianwen, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department, went to Jieyang. In Foshan, Wang Xi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Governor, went to Heyuan; Cheng Fubo, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, went to Shantou; Wang Ruijun, head of the United Front Work Department, went to Yangjiang; Zhou He, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and commander of the provincial military region, went to Meizhou; Zhang Xin, the deputy governor, went to Dongguan; Sun Zhiyang, the deputy governor, went to Jiangmen and Zhaoqing; , Yunfu, carried out condolence activities.

The provincial leaders went deep into the front line of production and life at the grassroots level in urban and rural areas, visited and expressed condolences to workers with difficulties in life, veteran party members, retired soldiers, disabled people, and helped farmers. Wherever they went, the provincial leaders carefully inquired about the family income, living security, medical treatment, children’s education, etc. of the poor people, listened to their opinions and suggestions, helped them solve production and living problems, and encouraged them to maintain an optimistic attitude and live a firm life. Confidence, with the help of the party committee and the government, the days will be more and more prosperous. I wish everyone a new year and a better atmosphere every year.

Provincial leaders emphasized that local party committees and governments should thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the decisions and deployments of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee, and firmly practice the people-centered development idea. Responsibility, solidly do a good job in all the work during the Spring Festival. We must always keep the safety and well-being of the needy people in mind, implement various relief and assistance policies, ensure the basic production and life of the needy people, and do everything possible to solve their problems. It is necessary to fully implement the measures of “Class B and Management”, go all out to prevent and control the epidemic before and after the Spring Festival, and resolutely protect the health and safety of the people. It is necessary to strengthen the supply and price stability of important livelihood commodities, organize and carry out a variety of cultural and cultural activities, standardize the order of the holiday market, and better meet the material and cultural needs of the masses. We must conscientiously do a good job in safe production and safe Spring Festival travel, resolutely prevent and contain major accidents, do our best to maintain the safety and stability of the overall social situation, and ensure that the people have a happy and healthy festival.