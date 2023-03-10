A program full of speeches by some of the most important professionals in the Esports, gaming and web3 sectors, in a setting that has now become the privileged venue for an exchange of ideas, points of view and initiatives. This is the context in which Betclic and Betclic Apogee will be able to tell each other in a dedicated moment of EspoGame, the reference B2B event in Italy, which will take place on 15 and 16 March at the Rimini Fair, both in presence and in virtual mode.

Betclic Apogee, the first Esports team in the world with Carbon Neutral certification, is continuing its path of innovation in the field of sustainability and is now preparing to present its latest initiative at EspoGame. A few days ago, the team announced the launch of the global platform that will be illustrated at the Rimini event, “Gamers 4 the Planet” – which will predict the environmental impact of the sector and reduce that of gamers around the world. This initiative is the main concrete consequence of the launch of the documentary “Restart the Game”, broadcast with an online premiere.

The documentary was directed by João Pedro Moreira, while the original soundtrack was composed by DJ Riot. The film shows another side of the team’s activism. The team has its headquarters in Lisbon and is made up of 11 players from Portugal, Italy and Poland. This documentary sheds light on the huge environmental impact of the gaming industry, an activity in which 40% of the world’s population takes part and an industry that generates a turnover of more than €200 million a year. The profile and future prospects of gaming – including the possibility of it being added to the Olympics – intersect with environmental impact. Even if the technological evolution seems to say the opposite, the truth is that the energy consumption associated with gaming has not stopped growing in recent years (for example, the transition from 1080p to 4K resolution has meant a growth in energy consumption of 64%).

The main concrete consequence of this film, which is available to the public in streaming and on digital platforms, is called “Gamers 4 the Planet”. What started as a manifesto solicited by Betclic Apogee Esports has turned into a platform for global action, to which all gaming fans can now subscribe ( The main pillars of this project are to calculate and reduce the environmental impact, share experiences and support regeneration actions.Professional Esports teams also have access to an exclusive app, which helps keep track of individual and collective environmental impact over a certain period of time.In addition to Betclic Apogee Esports, some international brands such as FNATIC Team, OG Esports and Esports Insider have joined the platform.

The project will then be presented at the 2023 edition of EspoGame, during which, among others, Maria Raffaella Micuccio, Country Manager Italy for Betclic, will speak on Wednesday 15 March in the panel at 1:05-1:00 pm: 45, entitled The Marketing Keys of Gaming: Between Generation Z, Sustainability and Innovation.

Maria Raffaella Micuccio, Country Manager Italy for Betclic: “We are happy and proud to participate once again in a rich and interesting event like EspoGame. The launch of the “Gamers 4 the Planet” platform, together with the documentary “Restart the Game”, once again confirms Betclic Apogee’s commitment to sustainability issues. We believe that the gaming sector can do a lot to reduce its environmental impact and create a virtuous circle of green-oriented initiatives and behaviours. Being able to talk about the project on such an important stage will certainly be an exciting and important moment”.