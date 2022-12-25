Concordia (Modena), 25 December 2022 – Christmas tragedy in the late morning in a house of Concordiaon Via Santi. A 68-year-old, Iolanda Besutti, for reasons still under investigation by the local police who immediately intervened on the spot, was mauled by her two dogs. Family members found her in very serious condition in the garden once they returned home.

The firefighters immediately intervened on the spot with several teams in addition to the 118 health workers with self-medication and ambulance. But there was nothing left for the woman to do.

Rottweiler

The condition of the woman immediately appeared dramatic. The shocking story of her daughter Alessandra refers to the tragedy that took place on a quiet Christmas morning. “I think mom went to bring hay to the horses – she says -. It must have all happened within ten minutes. It’s a pain, we were preparing Christmas lunch. When I went out I realized after a while that she was on the ground, the dogs next to her. I saw a pool of blood and she told me “I can’t breathe”, so I immediately called 118. An inexplicable tragedy”.

These are two Rottweiler breed dogs, but it is not clear the reason that would have triggered the “attack” by the two animals, owned by the victim and her husband, both retired. Investigations are now underway by the local police. The carabinieri are also on the scene.