Lionel Messi would be close to playing the Copa Libertadores de América

The Argentinian Lionel Messi He has become a soccer sensation in the United States, after his amazing performances as mentioned by various media outlets in different parts of the world, especially from his country. in which they classify ‘La Pulga’ as ‘the best on the planet’.

His presentations in various parts of the United States have captivated the public and descend from the northern part of the continent to the southern cone. For what would have reached the ears of the president of the AFA, ‘El Chiqui’ Tapia, who according to the journalist from TyC Sports in Argentina, Hugo Balassone, would have a proposal to make.

Given the good moment that relations between Concacaf and Conmebolthe Mexican clubs were sounding enough to return to the Libertadores Cupa tournament in which the last time a Mexican team was present was in 2014 when Tigres de México lost the final against River Plate.

For Lionel Messi It could be the opportunity to compete for a trophy that any South American would yearn for in his country, for what he represents on the continent and add a new one to your shelf collectionin which he already has the most international trophies that anyone would envy.

What the journalist Balassone said about the possibility of Lionel Messi in Libertadores

“EXCLUSIVE: Chiqui Tapia made a formal request, with Domínguez’s endorsement, for Inter Miami and other Concacaf teams to play a competition with Conmebol”The Argentine journalist commented on what is happening with Lionel Messi and the possibility of playing a Copa Libertadores.