Introducing BH Bienestar: A Service for Stress Management and Employee Support

BH Bienestar, a service offered by BH Consulting, is an expert consultant in stress management and coaching psychology applied to organizations. The company originated from the Stress Unit of the Dexeus University Institute in Barcelona more than 23 years ago. Through their extensive experience, they identified the need for a team of stress experts to support organizations.

In response to this need, BH Bienestar introduced the “BH Bienestar” Employee Support Program in 1998. Since its inception, this program has provided coverage to more than 45,000 employees in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America. The program has been highly successful in helping employees manage stress and improve their overall well-being.

Recognizing the importance of their work, BH Bienestar has become an official member of the Employee Assistance European Forum, solidifying their commitment to supporting employees’ mental health and well-being. By being a part of this prestigious forum, they can stay updated on the latest research and best practices in the field.

In other news, the IV International Prevention Congress is set to take place on September 27-28-29, 2023. This biennial event aims to bring together researchers, professionals, entrepreneurs, businessmen, managers, and other industry players to share their experiences and insights in the field of prevention.

Under the theme “Health, Safety and Sustainability #2030,” the congress aims to address the interconnection between these three critical areas and their impact on organizations and society. Through publications, conferences, and workshops, participants will explore innovative approaches and strategies to ensure a healthy and safe working environment while promoting sustainability.

The IV International Prevention Congress promises to be a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and networking among academics, administrators, private companies, and independent professionals. By collaborating and sharing experiences, attendees will contribute to the advancement of prevention practices to benefit organizations and individuals alike.

