Literature meeting at Unach

EVENT.-

The Faculty of Education, Human Sciences and Technologies of the National University of Chimborazo (Unach), held the V International Meeting of Children’s and Youth Literature and II International Congress of languages, literatures and their didactics 2023 (V EILIJ – II CILLIDIS 2023)

The event was organized with the participation of nine careers: Pedagogy of Language and Literature, Basic Education.

The meeting takes place biennially, with the aim of strengthening spaces for dialogue, debate and dissemination of different contexts from reading, writing, educational inclusion, interculturality and social justice, respect for creativity and the contribution of actors who build new and better opportunities to advance from the scientific, academic and cultural communities. The biennial project, psyched up and chaired by Genoveva Ponce Naranjo, began in 2015 and in the 2023 edition, from the leadership of the Faculty of Educational Sciences, under the auspices of the Center for Latin American Studies of Inclusive Education (CELEI), the Benjamín Carrión House of Culture Nucleus of Chimborazo, Girándula – affiliate of IBBY (Ecuador), among other entities.