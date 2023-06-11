New changes in stations, routes and stops in the Cali MIO

The Massive Integrated West of Cali is premised on optimizing mobility and providing a more efficient service to citizens.

Given this objective, the route extensions, the changes in the roads served and the virtual integrations with trunk corridors will allow users a better connection between different sectors of the capital of the Valley.

Be very attentive because as of June 17, changes will be implemented in the Operation Service Plan (PSO) of the Integrated Mass Transportation System (SITM) MIO in Cali.

The start of the Eastern Trunk in the section between the Simón Bolívar Terminal and the Calipso Terminal, which implies adjustments to the layout of various existing routes and the creation of a new route, is one of the changes.

Adjustments made:

Commissioning of the Eastern Trunk in Section 2: The Eastern Trunk in its Section 2 has been completed and has been put into service.

This implies changes in the layout of routes P21B, P51A, P51B and P51C, which previously used the Autopista Oriental.

Now, these routes will serve some of the new stations of Section 2 of the Eastern Trunk.

Progress of works on the Eastern Trunk:

Section 1 of the Eastern Trunk has a construction progress of 83%, while Section 2 has been completed with 100% progress.

Currently, corrections and adjustments requested by Metro Cali are being made to complete the work in its entirety.

This Eastern Trunk project has benefited several communes and has generated employment in the area of ​​influence.

Section 1 has benefited 8 communes and has generated 954 jobs, while Section 2 has benefited 5 communes and has generated 879 jobs.

In addition, intersections have been improved and new stations built on both sections.

Adjustments in routes and stops:

Adjustments have been made to the routes of the routes P21A, P52D, A13A and P51B. A new route, A01B, has been added to connect the San Nicolás sector with the center.

Stops have been added, existing stops have been unified, and specific stops have been assigned for each route in certain road corridors.

The transport operation concessionaires and the concessionaire Unión Temporal de Recaudo y Tecnología – UTRYT, are fully aware of the public order situation that has affected and still affects the city.

It is important to highlight that, according to the concession contracts, the risk associated with this type of situation is the responsibility of each concessionaire.

Routes that adjust the route:

Route P21A, on business days, extends its route to Av. 3N with Calle 34 and returns through the trunk corridor. Stop serving the San Nicolás sector, which will be covered by the new route A01B.

Route P21A serves the Torre de Cali, Versalles, Centro, San Pascual, Cien Palos and Primitivo stations, as well as the stops in front of the Transport Terminal and the Antigua Clínica de SaludCoop.

Route P52D has been modified to expand its coverage in the Ciudad Córdoba, El Vallado and Ciudad Córdoba Reservado sectors.

The improvement of the road infrastructure is used to access Carrera 50 from Av. Ciudad Cali, retaking the old path of the route in this area.

The new route of the P52D route includes Calle 46, Carrera 41B, Calle 48, Carrera 39, Avenida Ciudad de Cali, Carrera 50 and Carrera 46. Then its usual route to the center and the Transport Terminal.

As for the A13A route, its route is adjusted in the Lili sector to continue straight along Carrera 99 to Calle 48, taking advantage of the left turn at that intersection.

This change makes it possible to reduce the distance and travel time of the route, ceasing to serve certain sections of Carrera 98, Calle 50 and Carrera 99.

Fit on the A65 route. Simón Bolívar Terminal – Ciudad Córdoba – Llano Verde Route A65 adjusts its route to serve the corridor of Carrera 50 and the Morichal sector.

Therefore, the new route of the A65 route is as follows:

Once the route serves the stop at the Simón Bolívar Terminal, take Calle 25 – Carrera 50 – Calle 48 – Carrera 46, Calle 54 – Carrera 42B – Calle 56C – Carrera 46 – Calle 57 – Carrera 49D – Calle 55ª – Carrera 48B – Calle 54 (Avenida, Ciudad de Cali) – Carrera 46 – Calle 48 – Calle 50 – Continue along Calle 25 by the single bus, until you reach the Simón Bolívar Terminal again where your tour ends.

The A17F route undergoes an adjustment in its route in the Vivero sector, taking advantage of the authorization of Carrera 108 and Calle 60ª.

With this change, the route will no longer have to perform a forced return maneuver on Calle 60B, but will instead continue along Carrera 108 and Calle 60A before returning to Carrera 109 and continuing towards Estación Universidades.

A stop is added on Carrera 108 between Calles 60B and 60ª. In addition, the schedule of the route is adjusted, which now operates throughout the day from Monday to Sunday, covering the sectors of Cachipay and Caracolí.

Due to the change of road direction in Carrera 98 with Calle 55, the A13D route is forced to modify its route in the Ciudad Meléndez sector.

Now, after attending the stop on Calle 53 with Carrera 99, the route takes a right turn on Carrera 98C and then continues on Calle 55 in a south to north direction.

Then, turn around Carrera 96 ​​and Calle 53 to resume your journey along Carrera 99 towards Estación Universidades.

All the stops are maintained, located in the direction of their new route on the sidewalk in front of the previous ones.

On Sundays, due to the cycle path in race 25 between Calle 93 and Calle 112 in a north-south direction, the A44A route will make a detour between 07:00 and 14:00 in the following direction:

North to South Direction: After serving Terminal Andrés, the route will continue along Carrera 23 to Calle 112, where it will turn right and continue its normal route.

The diversion implemented on the A63 route since March 23, 2023 is formalized on the technological platform.

This detour is due to the authorization of the left turn on Carrera 86 with Calle 48, which has led to the stop serving the section of Carrera 86 between Calles 48 and 50.

New route:

Route A01B, recently incorporated into the MIO system, aims to cover the San Nicolás sector and establish connections with the trunk corridors of Aguablanca, Calle 15 and Av. Las Américas.

Operating with standard buses, the route serves different stations and strategic stops along its route.

Notable stations and stops on the route:

• Sucre (B2)

• Petecuy (B2)

• San Pedro (B1)

• Cali Tower (B1)

• Belalcazar (B1)

• Kr 17 to con Cl 29

• Versailles (B1)

• Cl 30 entre Kr 17D y 17F

• Off. 2F entrance Av. 3 y Cl 25

• Cl 25 entrance Av. 2D y 2C

• Cl 25 between Kr 3 and 4

• Cl 21 between Kr 4 and 5

• Cl 21 between Kr 7 and 7A

The addition of the new route A01B expands the transportation options for the residents of San Nicolás and facilitates their access to other trunk corridors.

With the implementation of these changes in the operation service plan and the commissioning of the Eastern Trunk Section 2, progress is being made in the consolidation of an integrated and efficient public transport system in the city of Cali, providing citizens with options of sustainable mobility and contributing to the urban development of the region.

