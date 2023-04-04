They are available on the site docs.italia.it the new technical rules relating to Open ID Connect (OIDC) for SPID and CIE.

OpenID Connect is the authentication standard currently used by almost all modern web and mobile applications in the private world, characterized by high levels of flexibility and security, simplicity of implementation and effective interoperability.

The new rules allow a further step forward towards the technical and process convergence of the two digital identity systems, with a view to greater simplification for the actors who have to implement them.

The rules, approved by the working group made up of the Agency for Digital Italy, the Department for Digital Transformation and the State Printing Office and Mint, in collaboration with the subsidiary Futuro & Scienza, are aimed at public and private Service Providers (RP), Identity Providers (OP) and Aggregators (SA) and have been drawn up in compliance with the National Guidelines of Open ID connect adopted by AgID.

On the website docs.italia.it, it is possible to consult the technical rules: practical examples of OpenID Connect Metadata, requests and responses; information on how to proceed with the automatic registration of RPs with OpenID Providers; details on how OpenID Providers recognize and dynamically register an RP; Federation API endpoint usage information; and instructions on how to authenticate a user on SPID and CIE and get her attributes.

The technical rules are also available in English at this link.