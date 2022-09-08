Liu Guozhong emphasized when investigating and inspecting the epidemic prevention and control work in Baoji: be fast, be strict, and resolutely control the current round of the epidemic



2022-09-08

On September 7, Liu Guozhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, went to Baoji to investigate and inspect the epidemic prevention and control work. He emphasized that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in Baoji is severe and complicated. We must race against time, strictly regulate and do a good job in flow investigation, isolation control, nucleic acid screening, medical treatment, etc., so as to eliminate this round of epidemic as soon as possible, and coordinate the normalization of prevention and control. Let the people have a peaceful and peaceful Mid-Autumn Festival.

An infected person has recently appeared in Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, Baoji High-tech Zone, and is designated as a high-risk area. Liu Guozhong came to the village to learn about the number of people under control and the investigation of risk personnel, and asked for sufficient strength to strengthen management, so as to achieve “home service without leaving home”, and at the same time ensure the living and medical needs of the masses. In Fangtang Senior High School in Jintai District, Liu Guozhong asked in detail about the transfer and isolation situation, emphasizing that the school is densely populated and the risk of transmission is high, and effective prevention and control measures must be carefully implemented, such as wearing masks, disinfection and disinfection, and nucleic acid testing. Go through the sieve round by round. At the Municipal Public Security Bureau, Liu Guozhong understood the work flow of the traceability of the flow investigation and demanded to strengthen the “three public (worker)” coordination, quickly identify and control risk personnel, and resolutely block the spread of the epidemic.

Later, Liu Guozhong presided over a meeting to listen to the report on the epidemic prevention and control work in Baoji City. He emphasized that the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, and Baoji City must clearly understand the current situation of epidemic prevention and control, show vigor in tackling difficulties, do a good job in a strict and practical manner, and run ahead of the virus at full speed. It is necessary to quickly carry out flow investigation and investigation, adhere to “one case and one special class”, and identify and find all risk personnel as soon as possible. It is necessary to adhere to the strictest isolation and rapid isolation, strictly implement transshipment isolation, strengthen the standardized management of risk areas and centralized isolation points, and reduce control measures to the “last mile”.

Liu Guozhong emphasized that carrying out regional nucleic acid testing is the key to early detection of infected people and rapid control of the spread of the epidemic. It is necessary to organize scientifically and carefully, especially in rural areas, and carry out knock-on actions to ensure that all inspections are conducted and no One household, no one missing. We must attach great importance to the inspection of nucleic acid codes in public places. Scanning and displaying codes must be strictly performed on a person-by-person basis. It is necessary to continue to strengthen the inspection of “two stations and one mouth”, and it is necessary to prevent both import and spillover. It is necessary to compress and consolidate responsibilities, leading cadres must rely on the front command, organize cadres and grass-roots forces, guide the masses to consciously strengthen protection, and concentrate their efforts to quickly win this round of epidemic prevention and control.

Li Chunlin, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, investigated together.