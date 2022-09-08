When the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max series were unveiled last year, many people said that the two devices lacked design upgrades; well, if you really didn’t get your hands on it and wanted a different iPhone look, here are Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Various upgrades to the 14 Pro Max.

Starting with the screen, there is really no difference in size, the iPhone 14 Pro keeps the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen; and the iPhone 14 Pro Max also has the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen.

However, the new phones have slightly larger resolutions at 1179 x 2556p and 1290 x 2796p, and both also offer 120Hz adaptive refresh rate via ProMotion, HDR support, 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and haptic touch.

Another big upgrade is the Outdoor Brightness mode, which boosts the screen’s peak brightness to 2,000 nits; for comparison, regular typical brightness maxes out at 1,000 nits, and HDR peaks at 1,600 nits.

And then there’s the new always-on display, and while we say “new,” it’s actually been a feature on Android phones for a while. Still, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max added an always-on display feature that allows users to set gadgets on the lock screen for easy access.

Of course, no one can ignore the new “Smart Island” design. Compared with the previous bangs notch, the Smart Island with the “pill-shaped hollow” design may indeed meet your unchanging needs for the appearance of the iPhone.

It’s worth noting that Apple has seamlessly integrated the Smart Island notch into the app, allowing it to resize based on the user’s actions to reveal more information, widgets, and tools; it’s actually a pretty neat design, and you should check out the video below Take a peek at what it looks like:

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature the new A16 Bionic chip.

Manufactured on a 4nm process, the A16 Bionic chip features a 6-core CPU, 2 performance cores, and 4 efficiency cores, as well as a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine; it has 16 billion transistors, and Apple claims it’s “several miles ahead of its competitors.” generation”, 40% faster than the competition, while using only one-third of the power.

Additionally, it has a new display engine responsible for dynamic islands, outdoor brightness modes, and adaptive refresh rate.

Lens-wise, the iPhone 14 Pro lineup is undoubtedly one of the biggest improvements Apple has made to the camera setup over the past few years, and the old 12MP setup is gone.

Apple replaced the main lens of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 48MP (f/1.78) camera that offers a 24mm focal length and a 2x telephoto mode that offers a 48mm focal length.

Apple also claims that the sensor used is 65 percent larger than the one on the iPhone 13 Pro, and that it uses what is essentially pixel binning to produce 12MP photos.

Meanwhile, paired with the main lens is a new 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom.

Other software features include Deep Fusion, Macro Mode, Smart HDR4, Sensor Shift and Movie Mode, as well as some new features like Action Mode and Photon Engine. Action mode can be used to stabilize video, especially during intense shooting, while the Photon Engine improves the camera’s low-light performance.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can also shoot Apple ProRAW at 48MP; at the same time, the 12MP (f/1.9) True Depth front camera is located in the Smart Island notch.

In terms of battery, Apple says the iPhone 14 Pro should be able to play 23 hours of video, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max can play up to 29 hours of video.

By comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro has a maximum video playback time of 22 hours, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a maximum video playback time of 28 hours. As usual, though, there won’t be a charger in the box, just a USB-C Lightning cable.

Like other non-Pro models of the new iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have satellite and collision detection SOS features.

The former is an emergency messaging tool that operates via communications satellites, which means that in the event of an emergency, you can reach others without a cell phone signal and WiFi connection; it will only be the first to respond in November Available for US and Canadian users, and the service is free for two years.

Collision detection uses the dual-core accelerator and high-dynamic gyroscope in the device to detect whether the user has had a serious car accident. Once an accident is detected, the device will automatically contact emergency services.

The iPhone 14 Pro will be priced from RM5,299, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start from RM5,799, with a total of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage, as well as space black, silver, gold and dark purple color options.

It’s important to note that while Apple has not increased the prices of the new phones in the US, they are a bit more expensive compared to the previous-generation iPhone Pro models; for reference, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at RM4,899, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced from RM4,899. It starts from RM5,299.

If you want to get your hands on Apple’s new flagship products, the iPhone 14 Pro series will be available for pre-order from September 16, and you can click here to view the pre-order details.

