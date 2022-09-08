The 81-year-old Georgian woman chess grandmaster Gaprin Dashvili v. Netflix recently reached a settlement. The Ninth Circuit dismissed the appeal of Netflix, which instead sought a settlement with the plaintiff. In the last episode of the streaming TV drama “Abandoned Soldiers”, Netflix used a voice-over to introduce the female chess master of the Soviet Union (Georgia was a republic at the time) in order to raise the value of the protagonist Harmon, who had not challenged men on the road to winning the championship chess player. The fact is that in 1968, the year the story is set, Japrin Dashvili has challenged 59 male chess players.

Netflix has invoked the First Amendment to defend itself, claiming that fictional film and television productions have broad immunity from defamation. But both the first-instance judge and the circuit court appellate judge rejected Netflix’s request to drop the case, unanimously finding that fictional works involving real people are not immune to defamation charges.

Both Japrin Dashvili’s lawyers and Netflix’s spokesperson expressed satisfaction that the case was settled, and the settlement amount and related terms were not disclosed.

Japrin Dashvili entered the industry at the age of 12, became the Georgian women’s champion at 15, and became the world champion in 1962. When I returned to my hometown, the train stopped every few minutes because there were too many people to welcome him, and the old father squeezed his shoes when he picked up the car.

Separately, British actor Idris Elba, who runs a criminal syndicate under commercial law in The Wire, turned down a fan proposal for him to play 007.

“This is not my career goal, and playing 007 is not in line with my ideals in life.”

He confided in a podcast hosted by basketball star LeBron: Playing 007 has long been beyond the scope of an actor’s career planning. To some extent, it is an overwhelming moral responsibility, and he does not want to bear this responsibility:

“Everyone doesn’t care if they want me to be that person, but what they care about is that as long as there is a black bond, the black brothers will have more fun in auditioning in the future.”

In an interview at the beginning of the year, Barbara Broccoli, the producer responsible for the Bond theme, clearly pointed out that there is no consensus on where the 007 movie will go, and the script and actors are impossible to talk about. It will take at least two years from now to the start of shooting.

In the end, The Lord of the Rings cast denounced the racist threats the cast faced. The creative team issued an official statement saying that the world created by Tolkien is diverse, and the core idea is that people of different races and cultural backgrounds unite to fight against evil forces. The real world is not a white world, the fantasy world is not a white world, and Middle-earth is not a white world either.

The official Star Wars account echoes the Tao, saying that from Middle Earth to the distant galaxy is the truth, this world belongs to everyone.

“Rogue One” prequel “Amdo” is scheduled to premiere on the 21st of this month. The male protagonist is from Mexico and the female supporting role is from Puerto Rico.