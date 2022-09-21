People’s Daily Online, Nanning, September 21 (Wang Gongxiao, intern Liang Si) Recently, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Government Information Office held a press conference on the 3rd China (Guangxi)-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Conference. It was learned at the meeting that at this year’s China (Guangxi)-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Conference, Liuzhou will host the Auto Industry Digital Sub-Forum and IoV Industry Conference, vigorously develop the IoV industry, and comprehensively promote the transformation and upgrading of the traditional auto industry.

Liuzhou is one of the five major automobile cities in China. It is the only city in my country that has the production bases of four major automobile groups, SAIC, Dongfeng, FAW and Sinotruk. The traditional automobile industry has a solid foundation. Relying on the foundation of the automobile industry, it is of great significance for Liuzhou to vigorously develop the Internet of Vehicles industry.

The development of intelligent and networked automobile industry is the general trend. The role of my country’s Internet of Vehicles industry in promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries such as automobiles and transportation, and promoting the agglomeration of new industries in the digital economy is constantly emerging. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission and other relevant ministries and commissions have also successively issued relevant policies to support the development of the Internet of Vehicles industry.

There is an urgent need for the transformation and upgrading of the traditional automobile industry. In order to promote the healthy and healthy development of the automobile industry and build a trillion-dollar industrial city, Liuzhou must firmly seize the opportunity of the development of the Internet of Vehicles industry, break out a new path of intelligent Internet connection, and find new economic growth points.

Pilot the first, explore the development of Liuzhou Internet of Vehicles industry. The Liuzhou Municipal People’s Government formally established a leading group for the construction of the Internet of Vehicles pilot zone in 2020, aiming to create a national-level pilot zone for the Internet of Vehicles to promote the development of the Internet of Vehicles industry. The main purpose is to seize the development window of the Internet of Vehicles industry and drive product development and testing. , production and other intelligent networked automobile industries, fully integrate the needs of local car companies, build “low-cost, wide-area coverage” vehicle-road coordination roadside infrastructure, and then explore intelligent networks such as unmanned logistics, unmanned sightseeing, and urban travel. The commercial value and operation model of the connected scene will comprehensively promote the transformation and upgrading of the traditional automobile industry, and strive to create a “Liuzhou Model” for the construction of the Internet of Vehicles that can be promoted and replicated in third- and fourth-tier cities and ASEAN countries.

(Editor-in-charge: Wang Gongxiao, Xu Jinwen)

Share for more people to see