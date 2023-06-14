Home » LIVE: the debate on the pension reform continues in the Senate
News

LIVE: the debate on the pension reform continues in the Senate

by admin
LIVE: the debate on the pension reform continues in the Senate

After the approval of almost 90% of the pension reform this Tuesday, today the debate continues in the Seventh Commission of the Senate.

In the first pulse of the project, approved 70 of the 94 articles of the bill. The important advance occurred because a proposal was validated to leave the discussion of the main proposals for adjustment to the text for the second debate in plenary, starting in the next legislature.

However, the main reason that played in favor of the Government’s purpose of carrying out this reform in its first debate is that only 8 of the 14 members of this legislative cell participated.

In addition, the Commission approved an impediment presented by the conservative senator José Alfredo Marín to participate in the debate, for which the number to obtain majorities was reduced from 8 to 7 votes.

See also  Invasion of gasoline pumps in Valledupar

You may also like

Shaoyang City Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance...

Mr. Yang Songshou took over as the chairman...

On his birthday, they released an unpublished album...

Goodbye sweatshirts. The suit is making a comeback...

Jennifer Lawrence reveals a situation in which she...

Contingency plan urgently needed in landslide zone

Will Marc Marquez win again in ‘his’ Sachsenring?

‘Las’ Tablo, “RM and Suga are better than...

Shelter and hope for life

The Organization Department of the Party Committee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy