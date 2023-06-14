LIVE: the debate on the pension reform continues in the Senate

After the approval of almost 90% of the pension reform this Tuesday, today the debate continues in the Seventh Commission of the Senate.

In the first pulse of the project, approved 70 of the 94 articles of the bill. The important advance occurred because a proposal was validated to leave the discussion of the main proposals for adjustment to the text for the second debate in plenary, starting in the next legislature.

However, the main reason that played in favor of the Government’s purpose of carrying out this reform in its first debate is that only 8 of the 14 members of this legislative cell participated.

In addition, the Commission approved an impediment presented by the conservative senator José Alfredo Marín to participate in the debate, for which the number to obtain majorities was reduced from 8 to 7 votes.