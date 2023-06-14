The perceptions of the participants in the Interfaith Dialogue Conference achieve spontaneity and demand the breaking of barriers

The thematic axes included in the work of the conference since its first day constituted a fertile space for the participants to exchange discussion and review ideas regarding interfaith dialogue, which clearly highlighted the convergence of perceptions and visions regarding coexistence.

The various interventions did not obscure the extent of anxiety and apprehensions about the existence of barriers to dialogue, expressing denunciation of all negative practices aimed at discrimination on the grounds of belief, killing, imprisonment, violence and systematic repression in the name of religion, which necessitates the rejection and rejection of manifestations of persecution, contempt and inequality, given their heavy economic cost. Social and educational, and even given the serious repercussions that spread feelings of fear and terror, and direct and indirect damages that lead to displacement to escape prosecution and torture.

Dozens and dozens of interventions in the thematic sessions embodied the importance of dialogue as an ideal framework for understanding the other and dispelling manifestations of exclusion and marginalization, calling on governments and parliaments to contribute to the integration of minorities and the protection of their rights.

It also warned of the threats posed by armed conflicts, the spread of epidemics, the dangers of climate change, and human rights violations, which contribute to creating a poisoned environment, and are heading the world towards the abyss and retreat.

The Corona virus was an example that was repeated in a number of interventions, as it terrified all of humanity regardless of religion, race, gender and beliefs, which confirms that humanity exists in one ship, and that individual planning and isolated action do not benefit the present or the future.

Successors on the platform from different countries and locations called for investing in historical opportunities and rejecting all methods of discrimination, strife, and fanaticism for the group instead of a cohesive society, in a way that provides economic and social opportunities for all, thus enabling societies with the elements of progress, prosperity, innovation and creativity.

And they considered that these visions and proposals are essential entrances to establishing stability, security and peace, and making the common goal is to achieve collective existence, not individual, ethnic or group, and an understanding of religion and the mission of man in life.

Among those involved were those who saw the promotion of trade exchanges, economic cooperation, the exchange of cultural and student missions, and the intensification of initiatives to form institutions concerned with interfaith dialogue as a way to bridge the gap of divergence and disharmony between countries so that they come under the umbrella of humanity.

Some of the speakers did not fail to remind that dialogue between religions may be complicated, which requires trying and making efforts to overcome difficulties, and that dialogue does not mean accepting insults to religion and religious symbols, or seeking one or another party to achieve dominance, but rather constructive and purposeful dialogue requires sending signs of optimism and hope. for all peoples.