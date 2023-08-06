Loja will have 35 tourist agents – breaking latest news

The training will reach more transit officers.

A total of 35 civil traffic and control agents receive training to become tourist agents. This proposal is possible through institutional work. The objective is to extend the training to new groups.

When approaching, in the city of Loja, festivities such as the Loja Fair, arrival of the Virgen del Cisne, Festival of Living Arts, November 18, the project executed by the Municipality of Loja and the Ministry of Tourism began.

A total of 35 municipal uniformed officers are part of this group, who receive instruction in four modules.

Subjects of citizen security, tourist control, guidance, are taught by professionals from the Ministry of Tourism and the Private Technical University of Loja (UTPL).

As the development of the themes progresses, they will continue with the rest of the modules and at the end they are awarded a certificate that accredits them as tourist agents.

Important

Sócrates Carrión Villavicencio, president of the Provincial Tourism Board, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that the initiative is positive. Thus, those who receive the instruction can contribute in the high season of tourism, in the city of Loja.

Events such as the pilgrimage of the Virgen del Cisne, Festival of Arts, Loja Sabor a Café, among others, attract hundreds of visitors.

“We will have agents prepared to help tourists, both in the field of security and information.”

The leader added that, during these days, they are activated with promotional actions in the city of Quito so that they can arrive and know the destination of Loja and its province.

He also said that they also visited Piura to present the campaign “Loja, both to be happy.” (YO)

Given

The project is developed on a national scale. Cities like Quito, Guayaquil, Cuenca, Baños and Montañita already have tourist agents.

